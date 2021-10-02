Alcineo SoftPOS SDK Certified with Pure Specifications
La Ciotat, France, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alcineo is proud to announce the certification of their SoftPOS SDK with Pure payment specifications. The implementation of Pure functional library in Alcineo's SoftPOS SDK allows payment solution providers to reach emerging payment markets relying on a technology compliant with international payment standards.
In many regions where electronic payments are not dominating the markets, the introduction of a SoftPOS acceptance solution offers a reliable alternative to traditional point of sales systems, driving more digital banking inclusion. This light weight solution particularly fits the needs of small and medium merchants, and all those who sale on the move, offering them the possibility to start accepting contactless payments.
"We have noticed a growing request for Pure application on emerging payment markets. Many domestic payment schemes are based on Pure payment technology in Africa or Middle east. Moreover this technology is also used for digital lunch vouchers, closed-loop and proprietary applications. These extended possibilities and the growing market opportunities for SoftPOS make us believe that the solution will represent a strong growth in the coming years. We are proud to achieve the certification of Pure kernel for our SoftPOS SDK allowing our customers to reach new markets," stated Arnaud Corria, president of Alcineo.
The Software Development Kit, provided by Alcineo, allows a rapid integration and offers the flexibility to build customized payment application.
In addition to Pure kernel, Alcineo SoftPOS SDK includes certified payment libraries for Visa, Mastercard and Amex. The solution also integrates security components compliant with payment schemes security requirements, allowing digital PIN entry.
In many regions where electronic payments are not dominating the markets, the introduction of a SoftPOS acceptance solution offers a reliable alternative to traditional point of sales systems, driving more digital banking inclusion. This light weight solution particularly fits the needs of small and medium merchants, and all those who sale on the move, offering them the possibility to start accepting contactless payments.
"We have noticed a growing request for Pure application on emerging payment markets. Many domestic payment schemes are based on Pure payment technology in Africa or Middle east. Moreover this technology is also used for digital lunch vouchers, closed-loop and proprietary applications. These extended possibilities and the growing market opportunities for SoftPOS make us believe that the solution will represent a strong growth in the coming years. We are proud to achieve the certification of Pure kernel for our SoftPOS SDK allowing our customers to reach new markets," stated Arnaud Corria, president of Alcineo.
The Software Development Kit, provided by Alcineo, allows a rapid integration and offers the flexibility to build customized payment application.
In addition to Pure kernel, Alcineo SoftPOS SDK includes certified payment libraries for Visa, Mastercard and Amex. The solution also integrates security components compliant with payment schemes security requirements, allowing digital PIN entry.
Contact
AlcineoContact
Christelle Carbonnel
+ 33 6 64 65 64 53
www.alcineo.com
Christelle Carbonnel
+ 33 6 64 65 64 53
www.alcineo.com
Categories