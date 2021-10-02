MTS Records Releases "Freedom Road" from Cory M. Coons
The MTS Artist's October 1 release takes aim at society’s ills and offers a solution through faith and common sense.
Ottawa, Canada, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For the past 30 years, Ottawa-based singer-songwriter Cory M Coons has been performing and recording his signature blend of rootsy rock. His brand of melodic, guitar-driven music and often introspective lyrics have brought favorable comparisons to icons like Bon Jovi, John Mellencamp, Tom Petty and even Keith Urban. Coons has amassed over 170K Spotify streams, and he has racked up both a Top 20 iTunes Canada single and a #2 international iTunes single. This kind of popularity has also made the industry stand up and take notice: Coons has been nominated for multiple Josie Music Awards and the International Singer Songwriter Association Awards, and he’s won the prestigious Producer’s Choice Honors for his work with legendary rock producer, Ron Nevison (Heart, Bad Company, Damn Yankees, Survivor, Styx, Night Ranger.)
On October 1, 2021, Cory M. Coons will release the latest chapter in his storied career. His single, “Freedom Road” (MTS Records) paints an accurate picture of the current situation at home and abroad, that has built up much frustration, anger, and confusion in the world. Coons wants his audience to realize that they should be brave and stand up for their beliefs. He believes that asking God for strength and finding common ground is our way to redemption.
“I feel the song talks about never taking freedom and the simple things in life for granted in these current difficult times we are faced with,” explains Cory. “It also covers the loss of innocence and asking God for healing from above on our journey of faith.”
“Freedom Road” was written by Cory M. Coons, and it features the talents of Marc D. Muir on guitars and Chris Golden (son of Oak Ridge Boys’ William Lee Golden) on drums and keys. Coons produced the track with Muir, who also mixed and mastered.
Watch the video for “Freedom Road” created by Mike Swain and Gary LaBarr of Walker’s Cay at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJA6sVE8_Nk
About Cory M. Coons: Since 2004, Cory M. Coons has released 4 full-length albums and 3 EPs. He released “The Long Road Home” LP in 2018, produced by Multi-Platinum Veteran Music Producer Ron Nevison, (Heart, Bad Company, Damn Yankees, Survivor, Styx, Night Ranger), along with fellow band mate & guitarist/engineer Marc D. Muir. The album was nominated in 2019 for “Male Album Of The Year” at the Josie Music Awards, one of the biggest Independent Award Shows in North America. He also received 4 nominations at the 2020 JMA’s, and 3 more at the 2021 JMA’s. Cory also earned a nomination at the 2021 “International Singer Songwriter Association” (ISSA) Awards in 2021 for “International Male Vocalist of the Year.” Two CMC songs have also been selected to appear in the soundtrack of the new Dream Cinema Productions Sci-Fi film “Night Mistress” currently in post-production in Los Angeles.
http://www.corymcoons.com
https://www.facebook.com/cmc.music/
https://twitter.com/CoryMCoons1
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6p56OywHP6h35nf7Yjrmbd?si=SbgYe_tNTMiOCgvFykSEYw&dl_branch=1
Contact
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
