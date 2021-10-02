Eddie Merlot's Steakhouse Celebrates 20th Anniversary
5-Star Prime Beef Steakhouse Turns 20 with Special Features for 1 Week Only
Fort Wayne, IN, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Eddie Merlot's Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Iconic Steakhouse Reaches Platinum Milestone
Eddie Merlot's is one of America's great steak houses, and it originated with a great steak, a great glass of wine, and a good story 20 years ago. During the week of October 2nd through the 9th, Eddie's will offer unique features and pricing from its original menu. Guests can enjoy 20% off all appetizers, as well as grilled swordfish, Wine Maker's flank steak, and Eddie's famous stuffed shrimp for only $20. And don't forget the dessert - as a thank you to their loyalty, guests will receive a complimentary piece of Eddie's renowned carrot cake with the purchase of an entrée. Located at 12 venues across the U.S, Eddie Merlot's will celebrate this week-long platinum milestone by delivering an exceptional experience to each guest it welcomes.
Bill Humphries, founder and sole owner of Eddie Merlot’s, is thrilled for the upcoming mark in his career. "This fall, we are commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the first restaurant, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with a huge celebration at each of our locations. We are offering our namesake wine, Nickel & Nickel, at a special price. We're also bringing back our guests' most cherished menu features from 2001. We're so excited to celebrate this special occasion with the communities we serve. And of course, one thing never changes—our dedication to our guests' memorable experience with every visit." –Bill Humphries, Founder and Owner, Eddie Merlot's Prime Aged Beef & Seafood
There are now 12 locations around the country serving prime-aged steaks, seafood, and an impressive wine list in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. Join Eddie Merlot’s during the week of October 2nd to celebrate this special occasion! Please visit EddieMerlots.com to make a reservation.
Quality, exceptional service, and an unparalleled atmosphere have made Eddie Merlot's one of America's great steak houses, offering an extensive wine collection and scratch-kitchen features where guests can relax and enjoy nothing but the best. Founded in 2001, Eddie Merlot's Prime Aged Beef & Seafood has 12 locations throughout the U.S. For more information or inquiries, please call or email Arienne Shambarger, Director of Marketing, 260-434-0055, x. 219, ashambarger@eddiemerlots.com, or visit EddieMerlots.com.
