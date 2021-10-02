Nature's Crush Popcorn Debuts Tex-Mex at NACS Show
The newest flavor, Tex-Mex, a blend of chili, lime and sea salt, will be introduced at the NACS Show in Chicago.
Naples, FL, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nature’s Crush Popcorn, manufactured by Brown Bag Unlimited, LLC, will debut its newest flavor, Tex-Mex: a blend of chili, lime and sea salt at the NACS Show in Chicago on October 5-8, 2021.
The gourmet popcorn brand was founded in 2017 with the goal to revolutionize the industry by adding a variety of real crushed herbs and spices to microwavable popcorn – an endeavor no brand had yet to accomplish like Nature’s Crush. The game-changing brand currently offers four delicious flavors on the market, including a variety pack, and is generating industry buzz across the globe with their redefined popcorn snack.
Tex-Mex joins the brand’s three original flavors: Original 23 Blend (secret recipe of 23 crushed herbs and spices that started it all); Light & Zesty Lemon Pepper Garlic Blend (light citrus-y notes with peppery garlic); and Aromatic Herb (earthy, refreshing blend of rosemary and garlic.)
All four flavors will be available to sample at the Chicago NACS Show at Nature’s Crush booth #8476.
“It is an understatement to say we are excited to release Tex-Mex to the public,” Craig Gaskins, co-founder of Nature’s Crush Popcorn said. “This recipe came from pure experimentation with different flavor profiles that our team loved. When we tasted this spicy, citrusy blend with freshly popped popcorn, we knew this had to be the next flavor to join Nature’s Crush!”
Tex-Mex is currently available in single-serving bags online at SnackMagic.com and is in distribution with S. Abraham & Sons (SAS). It will be available to AATAC member stores through various distributors. Tex-Mex will launch on Amazon in October.
All Nature’s Crush flavors are all-natural, gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan. They are made with no artificial preservatives, colors or ingredients and are packaged in PFOA-free bags to protect consumers against harmful contaminants that may be found in other brands. Nature’s Crush is also manufactured with RSPO-certified palm oil.
Nature’s Crush uses only the highest quality non-GMO corn grown in America’s heartland. Each batch is custom produced for great taste and freshness. Nature’s Crush is committed to delivering an uncompromised level of quality and flavor with each bag that is made.
The suggested retail price per single bag is $1.49.
About the NACS Show: According to its website, The NACS Show provides the most comprehensive representation of products and services for the convenience and fuel retailing industry. Retailers come to the NACS Show to discover proven ideas and strategies that enable them to increase sales, attract new customers, build their brand and improve their bottom line. Suppliers exhibit at the Show to establish a presence in the convenience channel, obtain sales leads, increase product exposure and introduce new products. Historically, 23,000+ people attend the NACS Show from over 70 countries and more than 1,200 companies exhibit.
Visit the website at https://www.naturescrushpopcorn.com.
