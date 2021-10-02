Versatile Award-Winning Haitian American Singer Songwriter Natalie Jean Wins World Artist of The Year at the 2021 Josie Music Awards

Natalie Jean is excited to announce that she won "World Artist of The Year at the 2021 Josie Music Awards, which were held on September 18th at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, TN. Natalie is no stranger to winning a Josie Music Award. She has won a total of 9 awards in the past 7 years.