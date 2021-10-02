Versatile Award-Winning Haitian American Singer Songwriter Natalie Jean Wins World Artist of The Year at the 2021 Josie Music Awards
Natalie Jean is excited to announce that she won "World Artist of The Year at the 2021 Josie Music Awards, which were held on September 18th at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, TN. Natalie is no stranger to winning a Josie Music Award. She has won a total of 9 awards in the past 7 years.
Kensington, MD, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The event now in its 7th year is the largest independent music awards show. This year, over 30,000 submissions were received by the Josie Music Awards. Natalie received a total of 6 nominations.
When asked about how she felt about winning such a coveted title, she replied, "I love being able to sing in several languages across several genres. It gives me the ability to reach many people around the world. My hope is that my music can help to bring people closer together."
Natalie Jean is an award-winning singer/songwriter performer. She has been nominated over 100 times for her music and has won numerous awards. Most recently, she won Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting for her song "I Told You No" in the Adult Contemporary category in the Great American Song Contest. She also won 2nd place in the Rap category for her song "Ready or Not" in the 2021 Spring edition of the Indie International Song Contest. She also won a Silver Medal for her song "I Told You No" in the 2021 Global Music Awards for Female Vocalist. Natalie is also a Gold Medal Winner for her song "You Don't Know Me" in the Global Music Awards. She writes and performs for many genres, which would include Jazz, R&B, Blues, Dance, Pop, Country, Americana, Inspirational, Rock, Rap, Heavy Metal, Americana, and Contemporary.
