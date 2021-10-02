AlgoFace Accepted as a Presenting Company at UNMET Arizona 2021 Conference
Carefree, AZ, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AlgoFace Inc, an ethical face AI enablement platform, has been accepted as a presenting company at UNMET Arizona 2021. Featuring over 100 institutional venture capital firms, UNMET is the largest venture capital conference in the State of Arizona. As one of 60 of the region's fastest growing Seed and Series-A startups, AlgoFace will be presenting its business to the investment community and receive 6 - 8 personalized one-on-one meetings with institutional capital investors. The conference is co-hosted by Arizona Commerce Authority and Stout Street Capital. The event will be held on October 7th and 8th at 850 PBC.
“Having the opportunity to pitch at UNMET Arizona 2021 and also at Invest Southwest Venture Madness, we are poised to gain significant exposure to investors who deploy capital in our region,” says Andrew Bart, CEO of AlgoFace. “These back-to-back opportunities add to our momentum as a company and the investment community is able to gain awareness of our dramatic growth.”
About UNMET Conference
UNMET is a ground-breaking conference platform that enables startups and screened investors to connect in person and virtually. They serve to fill an UNMET need in under-represented regions of the country. With a focus on Venture Capital Investments and our modernized virtual job fair experience, they aim to provide organic network opportunities and encourage job growth. UNMET Arizona 2021 is powered by the Arizona Commerce Authority and Stout Street Capital.
About AlgoFace
AlgoFace builds AR and AI technology that knows what’s unique in every person. Through precise tracking of 209 facial landmarks, AlgoFace technology enables a deeper understanding of the human form, to detect and recognize people more accurately, more easily and more clearly. AlgoFace works with leading brands, agencies and OEM partners to power face AI applications. Headquartered in Carefree, Arizona, they are a diverse team of passionate innovators with deep rooted knowledge in computer vision, augmented reality and applied artificial intelligence applications. For more information, please visit www.algoface.ai.
Media Contact:
Jeffrey Freedman
jeffrey@algoface.ai
Source AlgoFace Inc
