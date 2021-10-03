Altium Insurance Services, a Premier Insurance Design Firm for Specialized Risks, Announces the Launch of Its Proprietary Pandemic Insurance for the Hospitality Industry

Altium Insurance Services, a designer of customized insurance products for specialty markets, is pleased to announce the availability of its Hospitality Pandemic Insurance (HPI). "Underwritten by the world's largest insurance carrier, our HPI product is designed to specifically protect the Hospitality industry by providing up to 80% of the per-diem losses of revenue that a hotel experiences due to the effects of a pandemic." - Bill Coluccio, the company CEO