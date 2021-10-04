We Integrate Launches Near Real-Time Integration Between Shopify and QuickBooks Online
Automated processes empower small ecommerce entrepreneurs to focus on maximizing profits.
New York, NY, October 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- We Integrate, LLC, a provider of intelligent solutions that streamline ecommerce operations and help improve profitability for emerging Shopify businesses, is excited to announce the production launch of its first application, which automates the integration of Shopify with QuickBooks Online (QBO) in near real-time.
In today’s highly competitive global market, ecommerce entrepreneurs and their accountants need enterprise caliber capabilities to succeed that are both easy to use and affordable. We Integrate delivers to these standards in its first self-service solution, by providing automated and unattended near real-time integration, so ecommerce businesses can significantly improve control over their inventory, working capital and customer satisfaction.
“I can’t believe how easy it was to get started with We Integrate,” said beta user Bobby O., founder of Chain 2 Frame. “The app guided me through the simple setup process, and now as soon as orders are placed on my Shopify store, they perfectly import into my QuickBooks Online account!”
“We Integrate flawlessly and automatically synchronizes Shopify with QuickBooks Online for our clients within seconds of ecommerce orders being placed,” said beta user and QuickBooks Pro Advisor Nina R. “We Integrate is much easier and friendlier to use than other popular integration apps. The self-guided wizard gets each of our clients setup and synchronizes documents in minutes.”
The first version of We Integrate for Shopify integrates with QuickBooks Online US starting at $19 a month, and contains the following features:
A self guided Setup Wizard that connects your first integration in minutes
Automated near real-time integration that loads sales and refunds into QBO immediately after customers order through your Shopify store
Configurability that gives you control over managing document integration exactly the way you want it
Load sales receipts instead of journal entries, for just the right amount of detail, leading to an improved tracking and reconciliation experience
Option to load sales into QBO with either bulk or individual customers, as well as bulk or individual item details
Leverage an operational dashboards for a consolidated snapshot of daily and month to date activity
Establish internal shipping guidelines that help ensure customer deliveries are always on time
About We Integrate
We Integrate was created to help small ecommerce businesses connect the dots of disparate applications in a highly competitive global market. Our application leverages the best of intelligent accounting integration and streamlining operations.
Our team of ecommerce specialists are passionate about small business and doing our part to contribute to your success. Your commitment to entrepreneurship inspires us and motivates us. It drives us to give our very best, leveraging our operations and supply chain expertise to provide you with the most robust, efficient yet easy-to-use solutions available at a cost effective price. For more information, visit us at weintegrate.co.
