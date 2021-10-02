ShiftSetGo LLC to Open New Bellingham, WA Location to Help More People Reach Their Weight Loss Goals
Bellingham, WA, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ShiftSetGo, LLC, a leader in weight loss coaching, is expanding its efforts and opening a new location in Bellingham, WA. The clinic will officially open for business with a ribbon-cutting on October 14 at 3pm, and the public is invited to attend. This location will offer customers world-class weight loss coaching coupled with a premier weight loss program, as well as non-invasive red-light therapy.
Founder Emily Countryman expressed enthusiasm about the new launch, stating, "This new, larger location will allow us to serve more clients and offer our red-light therapy in a more private and tranquil environment. We're excited to expand and grow our business to keep helping members of the community reach their health and weight loss goals!”
The grand opening will extend from October 14-16, with expert coaches available each day to answer any questions about weight loss, keto, and the health benefits of red-light therapy. Attendees will also have the opportunity to try free samples, participate in giveaways, and enter a raffle for a chance to win over $2,000 in prizes. During the event, ShiftSetGo will also be supporting the amazing work of the Bellingham Food Bank by accepting food donations at this location.
Founder Emily Countryman expressed enthusiasm about the new launch, stating, "This new, larger location will allow us to serve more clients and offer our red-light therapy in a more private and tranquil environment. We're excited to expand and grow our business to keep helping members of the community reach their health and weight loss goals!”
The grand opening will extend from October 14-16, with expert coaches available each day to answer any questions about weight loss, keto, and the health benefits of red-light therapy. Attendees will also have the opportunity to try free samples, participate in giveaways, and enter a raffle for a chance to win over $2,000 in prizes. During the event, ShiftSetGo will also be supporting the amazing work of the Bellingham Food Bank by accepting food donations at this location.
Contact
ShiftSetGoContact
Cain Credicott
541-204-8345
https://shiftsetgo.com
Cain Credicott
541-204-8345
https://shiftsetgo.com
Categories