Spirit of Wales Distillery Wins Two Vodka Masters Gold Medals

The Spirit of Wales Distillery wins two gold awards for their new Steeltown Welsh Vodka and Steeltown Home Welsh Vodka. The Spirit of Wales Distillery contemporary styled Steeltown Welsh Vodkas both won gold medals from The Spirits Business, Vodka Masters 2021. These gold medals come shortly after The Spirits Business awarded Spirit of Wales a silver medal for their Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin in June 2021.