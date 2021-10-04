intuitive Launches iVectorOne - A Single API Platform for Bedbank Connectivity
Take the stress out of bedbank connectivity.
London, United Kingdom, October 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Travel technology provider, intuitive have announced their newest product launch, iVectorOne, which simplifies the way travel companies connect and manage their bedbank supply. iVectorOne is a single API solution that you connect once to seamlessly add new supplier connections or replace existing ones.
It’s based on a pay-as-you-go booking fee model and a self-serve, quick supplier activation approach that puts OTAs and tour operators in control of their hotel product and suppliers.
Integrating and managing multiple APIs is a challenge and a costly overhead for any travel company that sources their hotel supply externally. With iVectorOne you let intuitive, a specialist connectivity partner, maintain and integrate new suppliers with minimal investment.
“We see a gap in the market to offer a simplified, hassle-free, aggregated API solution where operators and OTAs can self-serve and have control over the suppliers and product they use,” said intuitive commercial director Andy Keeley.
“The pandemic has accelerated travel companies' need to add or change hotel supply quickly. This product enables that.”
“iVectorOne is the third product we have launched in under two years. Integrating iVectorOne will give access to some of intuitive’s best tech and you’ll benefit from continually upgraded supplier connections and a product roadmap whilst paying only for the bookings you make. No hidden fees, no look to book fees and zero upfront commitment.”
iVectorOne unlocks rapid inventory growth by connecting you to 80+ of the leading bedbanks and suppliers globally to your existing reservation platform. With a single API, the platform will return all of your agreed rates, live availability and mapped content, super fast.
iVectorOne is a premium, great value product by a reputable UK technology provider that will appeal to online travel agents or tour operators that call for a faster time-to-market for diverse properties, to better serve growing demand of customers.
