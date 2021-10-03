Shaun Fisher and Stephanie Spina Join Positive Physicians Insurance’s Leadership Team
Positive Physicians Insurance Company adds to their leadership team.
Berwyn, PA, October 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Positive Physicians Insurance Company, a leading medical professional liability carrier serving hundreds of healthcare practices across 7 states, is excited to announce the addition of Shaun Fisher and Stephanie Spina to lead the marketing and business development efforts as they continue growing their insured base and coverage footprint.
Combined Shaun and Stephanie have more than 50 years’ experience in business development, with a notable focus in the MPL industry. Most recently they were Regional Business Development Managers for NORCAL Group and oversaw the broker distribution and business development functions for more than 20 states. Shaun holds Bachelor’s degrees in Finance and Economics from Millersville University and Stephanie holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Lewis Sharps M.D., CEO of Positive Physicians Insurance Company, said, “I am very excited by the addition of both Shaun Fisher and Stephanie Spina to our Management Team. Shaun and Stephanie bring successful Marketing and Development careers marked by strong leadership coupled with a deep knowledge of the MPL marketplace. They are a testimony to the caliber of candidates that we are attracting to Positive. I am confident that both Stephanie and Shaun will successfully lead our expansion and growth in regions of the country vital to our company.”
About Positive Physicians Insurance Company
Positive Physicians Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania domiciled insurance company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PPHI). The Company underwrites medical professional liability coverage for physicians, their corporations, medical groups, clinics and allied healthcare providers. Medical professional liability insurance protects physicians and other healthcare providers against liabilities arising from the rendering of, or failure to render, professional medical services. We offer claims-made coverage, claims-made plus, occurrence-based policies as well as tail coverage in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Michigan.
Lewis S. Sharps, M.D.
610-644-5262
www.positivephysicians.com
