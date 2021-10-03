Award-Winning Haitian American Singer Natalie Jean Releases New Single "Authentically Me”
Natalie Jean is a very rare kind of vocalist. Winning recognition across the most diverse of musical genres and quite comfortable performing in English, French Spanish, and Haitian Creole.
Kensington, MD, October 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Natalie Jean is excited to announce the much-anticipated release of her new single, titled, "Authentically Me.”
Produced by Alexi Von Guggenberg, is readily available for purchase nationwide at the iTunes Store, Amazon.com, Google Play, and various digital online stores.
Natalie Jean says, “It’s important to be you, real, and authentic!! Don’t let anyone try to dim your shadow, because your light is too bright for them.”
Natalie Jean is an award-winning singer/songwriter performer. She has been nominated over 100 times for her music and has won numerous awards. Most recently, she won "World Artist of The Year" at the 2021 Josie Music Awards. Also, Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting for her song "I Told You No" in the Adult Contemporary category in the Great American Song Contest. She also won 2nd place in the Rap category for her song "Ready or Not" in the 2021 Spring edition of the Indie International Song Contest. She also won a Silver Medal for her song "I Told You No" in the 2021 Global Music Awards for Female Vocalist. Natalie is also a Gold Medal Winner for her song "You Don't Know Me" in the Global Music Awards. She writes and performs for many genres, which would include Jazz, R&B, Blues, Dance, Pop, Country, Americana, Inspirational, Rock, Rap, Heavy Metal, Americana, and Contemporary.
