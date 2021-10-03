It’s Time for Some Reel Fun - FirstGlance Film Festival Opens October 15, 2021
The 24th annual FirstGlance Film Festival, Philadelphia’s Independent Film Festival since 1996, returns to the iconic Colonial Theatre, 227 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA, October 15 -17, 2021.
Phoenixville, PA, October 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Selected by a panel of entertainment industry judges, the over 45 independent films screening were created by professional and emerging filmmakers from down the street and across the globe including films representing Canada, England, Russia, and Iraq. Ranging from shorts to features, documentaries to animation, web series to music videos, the selections represent all genres including science fiction, horror, comedy, drama, and more. Attendees will get the first glance of these films as almost every film is either a world, USA, or Philadelphia premiere.
Festival highlights include films featuring: Margaret Cho (“Notorious C.H.O.”); Lyrica Okano (Marvel’s “Runaways”); James C. Leary (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”); Cinzia Angelini (“Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem 3D”); Suzanne Savoy (“Better Call Saul”); and Wyatt Oleff (“I Am Not Okay With This.”)
There are over a dozen films with ties to the Philadelphia area. Included among those are the feature film “Hideout” by Kris Roselli; the feature documentary “Life without Parole: The Story of George Martorano” by Jill Frechie and John Ricciutti; the short films “Sound of Waves” by John Avarese and Matthew Kaufhold, “Number One” by Emily Dabney, “Stalked” by Wesley Mellott, “How Long Until” by Jon Rehr, “Visions” by Diego Brazzo; “A Tale of Redemption and Regret” by Eric Carosella; the student-directed short “Lockbox” by Joe Noecker; the student-directed short documentary “Reflections” by J.W. Hill; the short documentaries “The Good Life” by Carolyn Wilson, “Nick Lightning” by Frank Petka, “Party of None: Catering During a Pandemic” by Jake Savitz, and “Hello Sunshine” by Joe Quint; the animated short “Finbag” by Brooke Steytler; the music videos for Braxton Hicks’ “Seven Dreams” by Kira Bursky and The Waywoods’ “Living in a Bubble” by Nick Murphy.
The in-person weekend event features filmmaker interviews on the red carpet, a “Dinner and a Movie” partnership with Molly Maguire’s Irish Restaurant and Pub, a “Movies & Mimosas” brunch special with the Great American Pub, afterparties at Rec Room by Conshohocken Brewing Co. and Root Down Brewing, discounts at local small businesses including Nerd Merch Co., and a live awards ceremony on closing night hosted virtually by award-winning director/filmmaker and FirstGlance alum Raphael Sbarge from the TV series “Once Upon a Time.”
For more information and to purchase tickets ($15 early shows, $20 opening night, $20 closing night with awards, $20 Saturday and Sunday twilight and Saturday night, $150 all-access), visit firstglancefilms.com.
Contact
Andrea DiFabio
610-604-9604
http://firstglancefilms.com/
