Loveforce International Announces Its October 2021 Digital Singles Release Schedule
Loveforce International announces its October digital singles release schedule of a dozen new singles by nine different artists.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announces its October 2021 Singles release schedule. There will be a dozen new releases. Each release will be on a Friday. The releases will be on October 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th. Nine different Recording Artists and One Featured Artist will be represented in the October release schedule. A Halloween song will be included on the schedule as well.
The Recording Artists represented this month will include Billy Ray Charles, Rita Graham, Honey Davis, Bobby Jones, Ami Cannon, Stix Muzic Group, COVID-19, The Loveforce Collective and inRchild. The featured Artist will be Oscar Fuentes who is featured on the Spanish Version of Ami Cannon’s Spanish song “La Paz.” Nine different genres and/or subgenres of music will be represented including, Soul, Southern Soul, R&B, Blues, Smooth Jazz, Hard Rock, Punk Rock, Latin (Corrido’s), EDM and Pop.
“Our label tries to mix it up every month by offering music in a variety of genres,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “We are a songwriter-Artist based label and we don’t limit our artists of an single genre,” he continued.
Loveforce International’s October releases will be distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
The Recording Artists represented this month will include Billy Ray Charles, Rita Graham, Honey Davis, Bobby Jones, Ami Cannon, Stix Muzic Group, COVID-19, The Loveforce Collective and inRchild. The featured Artist will be Oscar Fuentes who is featured on the Spanish Version of Ami Cannon’s Spanish song “La Paz.” Nine different genres and/or subgenres of music will be represented including, Soul, Southern Soul, R&B, Blues, Smooth Jazz, Hard Rock, Punk Rock, Latin (Corrido’s), EDM and Pop.
“Our label tries to mix it up every month by offering music in a variety of genres,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “We are a songwriter-Artist based label and we don’t limit our artists of an single genre,” he continued.
Loveforce International’s October releases will be distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories