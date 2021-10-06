Tweaking Technologies Introduces Duplicate Files Fixer on Mac App Store
The trusted duplicate file remover app is now available on Mac Marketplace.
Jaipur, India, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tweaking Technologies, the organization behind several applications for various platforms have made their duplicate cleaner tool available on the Mac app store. Duplicate Files Fixer is a popular duplicate file remover tool for Windows, Android & iOS and can now be purchased from the Mac App Store, as well.
The duplicate cleaning tool scans and detects multiple clones of the same images, videos, documents, music files, archives alongside other multimedia files on Mac. Once the duplicates are identified, users are allowed to remove them in a single click to recover tons of storage space on the Mac. Additionally, it also scans cloud storage platforms like Google Drive etc. for duplicates.
Some prominent features of Duplicate Files Fixer include:
Simple, and easy-to-use dashboard.
Accurate scanning engine to detect duplicates.
Preview of duplicate photos, videos, audios, docs etc. before deleting.
Provides Exclude option, to prevent certain folders from duplicate scanning.
“Duplicate Files Fixer is one of our highly trusted tools on all platforms and since the Mac App store is a highly utilized marketplace for Apple users, it is essential that our top product is made available there. We hope now more and more Mac users are able to benefit from Duplicate Files Fixer and other applications we have created for users all around the globe,”- said Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder & CEO, Tweaking Technologies.
Sudhir Sharma, Vice-President, Tweaking Technologies, said, “Our constant effort is to design applications that encompass all possible functionalities in one package. The specific utility has always surprised me with its popularity and it is only through our team’s hard work that we’re able to make it available on such a highly-used platform, Mac App Store. We hope to get a good response from Apple users.”
For more details, you can visit the official page for Duplicate Files Fixer
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/duplicate-files-fixer/id1516615983
About the company: Tweaking Technologies, the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use systems optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
