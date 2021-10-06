Beatsbyshackles Unveils New Track - "Hold On"
New Music from BeatsbyShackles - "Hold On"
New York, NY, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- After the release of "Lonely" with Tasz and Emily Weurth under Soulz Records. BeatsbyShackles announces the release of a new single titled "Hold On" to be released under one of the most renowned Record Labels; KiwiStage Records.
"Hold On is a sad song talking about a young girl falling in love with a boy she met just the night before. The boy being all attractive didn't come out as a good thing for her due to the fact that other girls, even prettier and richer had better chance of being with him than she was." -BeatsbyShackles
"It's just a story relating to me as an Artist starting out with EDM, being rejected for radio shows, getting my song rejected by Record Labels, not getting support from people. All these aren't a bad thing after all, its what would make me someone later on."
Contact
BeatsbyShacklesContact
Okoye Franklin Kenechukwu
+2349090292719
www.beatsbyshackles.com
