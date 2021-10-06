ThrottleNet Launches New Website
Website is Easy to Read, Highly Informative and Mobile Friendly
St. Louis, MO, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ThrottleNet, named the #1 IT Firm in St. Louis for 2021 by Small Business Monthly, announces the completion and launch of its new website at https://throttlenet.com. Now live, the website has been designed for a smooth and seamless customer experience that is not only highly informative but also easy to read and mobile friendly.
Offering businesses a variety of IT related resources to help them improve their business operations, the new website includes training videos as part of ThrottleNet’s video network “TNtv,” helpful blogs, webinars, and even a tour of the transactional hacker hang out called the Dark Web.
“Our goal was to create a new website that helps business owners address key technology issues that may be impacting their company. To that end we designed the site to be highly educational with dozens of training videos, white papers and our recent webinars. It has a user friendly layout and is easy to navigate on nearly any device,” said George Rosenthal. Partner.
According to Rosenthal, business executives will be able to find answers to some of their most pressing IT needs on the site. Many concern cybersecurity and various strategies to help prevent ransomware and other types of cybercrime.
“In fact companies can sign up for a free cybersecurity audit at the ThrottleNet Vulnerability Audit page and we’ll help those that qualify learn where they are most vulnerable to an attack, whether it be their network, website or emails.”
National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October is also highlighted on the website. ThrottleNet is offering many tools for download such as posters, puzzles, and video conference backgrounds to help companies become more proactive to enhance cybersecurity in their own businesses. All are available at no charge at ThrottleNet Cybersecurity.
About ThrottleNet, Inc
ThrottleNet, Inc. didn’t become one of St. Louis’ top outsourced IT management and security solution providers overnight. The firm has more than two decades of doing things one way. The right way. We constantly track client satisfaction and have received over 205 Google reviews from happy customers with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. Customers who, of their own volition, shared their experiences working with our company.
The depth of knowledge, resources, and experience at ThrottleNet ensures your outsourced IT management and security solution is efficient and able to detect threats. Then stop them. Whether it’s Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed Back-up, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. https://throttlenet.com.
