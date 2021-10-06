ECT Launches Brand Refresh Focusing on Telecoms Low Code

The tech company kicks off biggest transformation in over 20 years, positioning ECT as the low-code enabler of better business outcomes for communications service providers (CSPs) and their customers. The new brand, exemplified by ECT’s comprehensive web portal, focuses on how services based on telecoms low code improve subscriber acquisition and retention, impact top and bottom lines, and thus contribute to CSP shareholder value.