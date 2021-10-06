Immersive Opera Rivers Unite: Divide to Premiere at High Line Nine Gallery
New York, NY, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mexican-American composer, Nathan Felix, will present his new immersive operetta titled: Rivers Unite: Divide at the High Line Nine (507 W. 27th St.) Gallery in Chelsea on Thursday, October 28 from 6:30 - 8:00pm. Rivers Unite: Divide tackles subjects such as re-appropriation, borderlands and rivers as cultural and territorial boundaries. The star-studded cast features soprano Celeste Morales, mezzo-soprano Kathleen Shelton, baritone Phillip Bullock and tenor Joseph Sacchi.
Nathan Felix is one of 500 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.
High Line Nine aims to shatter the stuffy perception of classical music by emphasizing the audience experience. This one-time performance at the High Line Nine on October 28th from 6:30 - 8pm will occur in and around various spaces and galleries within the High Line Nine. Felix is known for his guerilla-style approach in presenting classical music in unconventional spaces and Rivers Unite: Divide is no exception, with a performance utilizing space, movement, and acoustics to activate the galleries.
The idea behind Felix’s immersive operetta revolves around blurring the line between performer and audience by having musical performers move amongst the audience as they perform a cohesive musical composition. The audience is encouraged to follow the narrative of the piece which entails following the soloists but they are ultimately given agency to explore based on feeling, sight and soundscape. Other featured instrumentalists include Sana Nagano and Heather Wallace on strings. The chamber ensemble will be led by conductor Dmitry Glivinskiy.
Who: Composer Nathan Felix
What: Rivers Unite: Divide - an immersive opera by composer Nathan Felix
When: Thursday, October 28th at 6:30pm
Where: High Line Nine - 507 W. 27th St., New York, NY 10001
Cost: Free
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American, music composer known for his immersive operas and experimental films. His music has premiered in Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain, Japan, China, Sweden, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and his music has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR & PBS.
His first large work for orchestra was featured by the BBC and later made into a documentary titled, The Curse & The Symphony. The award winning documentary screened at 52 film festivals, and was distributed by Gaiam TV. In 2015, PBS featured Felix's 6-Piano Project, in which he restores abandoned pianos to premiere his works written for six pianos and then donates the pianos to lower income schools. 6-Pianos was nominated for a Lone Star Emmy. The 6-Piano Project has since been commissioned in San Antonio (2016), Barcelona (2017) Melbourne (2017) and Houston (2019).
About the High Line Nine:
is a multi-disciplinary collection of nine skylit exhibition spaces located in the heart of Chelsea's premiere gallery district providing an innovative home for art in all its forms and stages. located along a central throughway directly under the High Line in West Chelsea, which was once an industrial area of Manhattan that is now home to many art galleries and cultural institutions. Designed by studioMDA and developed by Related Companies - High Line Nine is a new turn-key gallery concept that reinterprets the European arcade of the 19th century and applies its programmatic elements to art galleries.
Nathan Felix
512-731-0314
www.Electrochestral.com
