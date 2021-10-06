Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Indiana Self Storage Facility
Rob Schick and Neal Gussis of Argus Self Storage Advisors, represented the seller and buyer in the sale of All American Self Storage in Evansville, Indiana.
Evansville, IN, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rob Schick and Neal Gussis of Argus Self Storage Advisors, represented the seller and buyer in the sale of All American Self Storage in Evansville, Indiana. The property was sold to a large regional buyer. The transaction took 30 days from contract execution to close.
All American Self Storage is a well-established self-storage facility located approximately 3 miles east of the CBD of Evansville. The facility is a 420 unit – 66,010 square foot (including 20,380 climate-controlled and 20 canopy covered RV rental spaces) facility. The property consists of five buildings constructed of masonry and steel. All American sits on five acres and is fully fenced with an electronic lift gate. There is expansion land for an additional climate controlled building to be added to the existing facility.
Rob Schick is located in Noblesville, Indiana and is the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliate for Indiana. He can be reached at 317-403-1205. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
