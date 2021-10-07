RateTiger and Hotel Intelligence Announce Integration Partnership
Recommended by Moroccan Hotel for improving direct bookings through integrated solution.
Paris, France, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leading French booking engine provider, Hotel Intelligence has partnered with distribution technology leader RateTiger by eRevMax to provide integrated solutions to accommodations. Through this partnership, hotels can make real-time rate and availability updates and receive bookings generated in their brand website via Hotel Intelligence Booking Engine, directly into their property management system, through RateTiger channel management interface.
Morocco’s Sirayane Boutique Hôtel & Spa which uses Hotel Intelligence booking engine and RateTiger Channel Manager has been one of the early customers that has leveraged this integration connectivity. They are now able to seamlessly manage and update their brand.com directly from their RateTiger interface. The close-knit 2-way integration has helped the hotel to manage all bookings from their PMS, eliminating manual handling of website reservations and chances of manual errors or overbooking.
“The integration of Hotel Intelligence Direct Booking Engine powered by Artificial Intelligence with market leading RateTiger Channel Manager has been a real success for us, achieving a shift from 3% to 38% direct bookings, which represents 45,000€ less commissions to OTA on an annual basis. These tools are a must have in the current environment,” recommended Mehdi Bennani Smires, Owner of the Sirayane Boutique Hôtel & Spa, Morocco.
Hotel Intelligence (HI) aims to help hoteliers get back the control of their online distribution and optimize their Online Direct Booking & Revenues, with their AI empowered software solution providing a first class price comparison tool and evolutionary RateMatch booking engine, a real-time intelligence made by hôteliers for hôteliers.
“We are very proud to partner with eRevMax, a leader in distribution connectivity technology, and to integrate with their well-known hotel channel manager RateTiger. This partnership will accelerate our worldwide deployment and allow hoteliers to seamlessly integrate our solutions for the development of their Direct Booking, an absolute must in the current competitive environment,” commented Karim Filali, Founder, Hotel Intelligence.
Regarding the integration, Ashis Saha, SVP - Project Management, eRevMax stated, “We are glad to have Hotel Intelligence as a key partner. This integration will help automate rate and inventory management on our clients’ websites for Hotel Intelligence users, which means more direct bookings and higher revenue opportunities for our common hotel customers.”
RateTiger by eRevMax continues to expand its partner base and have deep integrations with hotel technology systems to offer accommodation providers with seamless solutions and integrated platforms for making online distribution easy and effective.
