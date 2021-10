New Investor Guide to Due Diligence from 7startup's Expert Startup Business Consultants

London, United Kingdom, October 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- 7startup is excited to announce the launch of their due diligence guide for investors.‍From the requirements of a thorough due diligence process to its current state in the venture capital ecosystem, 7startup's guide digs deep into everything due diligence-related. It’s an in-depth, relevant, and detailed resource for Venture Capitalists and Family Offices who are looking to incorporate a thorough due diligence process into their deal flow, whether that be technical due diligence, financial due diligence, or others.‍Here’s a summary of what investors can expect in 7startup's due diligence guide:‍- Detailed explanations of what to look out for and assess during due diligence.- Descriptions of the problems investors may face during due diligence and how to overcome them.- Examples of red flags investors should watch out for in startup evaluations.- Science-backed data and industry-relevant studies to inform investment decisions.- Practical, real-life examples to show how due diligence is used in the industry.- Insights into 7startup's curated due diligence process, such as how their expert team gets to know investors and founders.- Top tips for investing and novel suggestions of investment approaches.Replace risk with reliability - don’t be in the dark about the hidden gems and red flags in your deal flow.‍VCs and Family Offices can apply for their free copy of the due diligence guide at 7startup's website.