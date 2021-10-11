New Investor Guide to Due Diligence from 7startup's Expert Startup Business Consultants
Written by expert business consultants, designed for VCs and FOs - investors can get their exclusive investor guide for early stage due diligence now.
London, United Kingdom, October 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 7startup is excited to announce the launch of their due diligence guide for investors.
From the requirements of a thorough due diligence process to its current state in the venture capital ecosystem, 7startup's guide digs deep into everything due diligence-related. It’s an in-depth, relevant, and detailed resource for Venture Capitalists and Family Offices who are looking to incorporate a thorough due diligence process into their deal flow, whether that be technical due diligence, financial due diligence, or others.
Here’s a summary of what investors can expect in 7startup's due diligence guide:
- Detailed explanations of what to look out for and assess during due diligence.
- Descriptions of the problems investors may face during due diligence and how to overcome them.
- Examples of red flags investors should watch out for in startup evaluations.
- Science-backed data and industry-relevant studies to inform investment decisions.
- Practical, real-life examples to show how due diligence is used in the industry.
- Insights into 7startup's curated due diligence process, such as how their expert team gets to know investors and founders.
- Top tips for investing and novel suggestions of investment approaches.
Replace risk with reliability - don’t be in the dark about the hidden gems and red flags in your deal flow.
VCs and Family Offices can apply for their free copy of the due diligence guide at 7startup's website.
