Systweak Software Adds Brand-New Features to Its Security Tool - Systweak Antivirus
The PC Security Solution Now Comes With Web Protection and Network Firewall Features.
Jaipur, India, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, a well-known utility applications and software development firm, has lately released new updates for its popular security solution – Systweak Antivirus. Two new features, namely Web Protection and Network Firewall have been added to the software. Web Protection prevents users from unintentionally accessing harmful websites, while Network Firewall helps mitigate unauthorized access to private networks when connected to the Internet.
Listed below are some important features of Systweak Antivirus:
Quick, Deep, Custom Scan
Real-Time Protection
Exploit & Malware Protection
Startup Manager
Web Protection
Network Firewall
“For as long as computers have been and will be in existence, be your device is connected to the Internet or not, there will always be a need for security software. Every day, new malware and other online threats emerge, especially in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Hence, having antivirus software installed on your device is certainly one of the best bets to prevent a variety of attacks. Our recent updates to the Systweak Antivirus application will surely be a good asset for users to prevent intrusion into their systems,” expressed, Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder, CEO, Systweak Software.
Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software, further added, “Out of all our products, Systweak Antivirus is one of the most carefully designed applications. And, of course, it has to be, since it helps in safeguarding your computer from a variety of malicious threats. Once installed and activated, rest assured that the security tool will protect your Windows PC. It further facilitates Secure Web Browsing experience with its StopAll Ads extension, which instantly blocks intrusive advertisements.”
To learn more about Systweak Antivirus, please visit the official website:
https://antivirus.systweak.com/
About the company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine CIO Review as well. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
