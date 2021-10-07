Author Dorenda W. Madkins Discusses Her First Horror Novel, "HIM"
New York, NY, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- American Author, Dorenda W. Madkins has released information regarding her long-awaited book titled, “HIM.” Known for publishing children’s books in the child development category, Madkins has ventured into writing books that are geared towards entertaining adults. “HIM” is a horror novel that takes readers on the journey of a happily married couple that goes from having strict Christian morals to infidelity and demonic possession.
“I started writing 'HIM' over a decade ago, but the nature of the content took a toll on me mentally. I had to put myself in the mind of the wife in the book, which was spiritually draining because of her demonic demeanor,” Madkins said.
“Coming from a Christian upbringing, I struggled with whether or not it was morally right for me to release such a novel as 'HIM.' As the years passed by, my views on Christianity changed and I decided to move forward with completing the book. I’m a fanatic of horror books and movies.”
Madkins is expected to release “HIM” during the first quarter of 2022. She is also working on a screenplay for a movie adaptation of the book to be produced in the near future.
