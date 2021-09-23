Acnodes' 1U 17.3" Short Depth Rackmount LCD Console Drawer with 4K Resolution - KD81174
Rack console with a 17.3 inch 3840 x 2160 4K LCD panel, DP 1.2 video input, 104-key keyboard with touchpad or trackball, and a 1U high 18.9 inch short-depth chassis; Option for Resistive or Projected Capacitive touch screen, HDMI or SDI input and DC power input
Chino, CA, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Acnodes Corporation - a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions - introduces KD81174, a 17.3 inch 4K UHD rackmount console drawer designed for data centers, server racks, and other industrial environments. The rack console features a 4K display that supports up to 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz native resolution with 400-nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 16.7M colors (8-bit). The monitor has an active area of 382.12H x 214.94 and 178° x 178° viewing angle. The console also features a 104-key keyboard with a full numerical pad and integrated touchpad or trackball pointing device. KD81174 comes standard with one Display Port 1.2 video input and two USB ports for the keyboard & mouse. Options are available for HDMI input or 3G/HD/SD-SDI input. KD81174 also features a built-in LED touch on-screen display (OSD) that provides administrators a convenient way to control the device settings (contrast, balance, horizontal position, vertical position, phase and clock, and brightness). In addition, KD81174 offers many upgrade options for different industry requirements. Options include Resistive or Projected Capacitive touch screen monitors, MAC or SUN keyboard layouts, and DC power input. With a slim design and short-depth chassis of 480mm (18.9 inches), the 17.3-inch rack console mounts only into a 1U rack space designed for a standard 19-inch rack mount cabinet. KD81174 also features a molded front handle for easy access and heavy-duty steel construction.
Features:
- 1U 17.3" 4K UHD Rackmount LCD console drawer
- Supports 3840 x 2160 @60Hz native resolution
- Display Port 1.2 video input
- 104-key keyboard with touchpad pointing device
- Short-depth rack design of 480mm (18.9 inches)
- Ideal for data centers, server racks, IT environments
Options
- 104-key keyboard with trackball pointing device
- Resistive or Projected Capacitive touch screen (USB)
- MAC or SUN Micro keyboard layouts
- HDMI 2.0 input or 3G/HD/SD-SDI input
- DC power: 12V / 24V / 48V / 125V
For more information, please visit https://www.acnodes.com/KD81174.htm
Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.
About Acnodes Corporation
Acnodes manufactures, designs, and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to military. We have an array of technological innovations in the area of rack mount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC’s and rugged monitors that create simpler and more valuable products to the customers. We work closely with our clients to customize computer products to meet their required projects and challenges. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work.
