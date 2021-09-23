Acnodes' 1U 17.3" Short Depth Rackmount LCD Console Drawer with 4K Resolution - KD81174

Rack console with a 17.3 inch 3840 x 2160 4K LCD panel, DP 1.2 video input, 104-key keyboard with touchpad or trackball, and a 1U high 18.9 inch short-depth chassis; Option for Resistive or Projected Capacitive touch screen, HDMI or SDI input and DC power input