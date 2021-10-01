Acnodes' New 23.8" 4K UHD Rackmount Console Drawer w/ Integrated 8-Port HDMI USB KVM Switch - KD84230

Rackmount console drawer with a 23.8 inch 3840 x 2160 4K industrial LCD monitor, 104-key keyboard with touchpad and an 8 port HDMI USB KVM switch in a 1U high 29.5 inch depth rackmount drawer; Option for HDMI or DP KVM cable, keyboard with trackball and DC power input