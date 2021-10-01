Acnodes' New 23.8" 4K UHD Rackmount Console Drawer w/ Integrated 8-Port HDMI USB KVM Switch - KD84230
Rackmount console drawer with a 23.8 inch 3840 x 2160 4K industrial LCD monitor, 104-key keyboard with touchpad and an 8 port HDMI USB KVM switch in a 1U high 29.5 inch depth rackmount drawer; Option for HDMI or DP KVM cable, keyboard with trackball and DC power input
Chino, CA, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Acnodes Corporation - a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions - introduces their new 23.8-inch 4K UHD rackmount KVM console drawer designed for data centers and IT environments. KD84230 features a 4K display that supports up to 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz native resolution and 1.07 billion colors (10-bit). The LCD panel displays a brightness of 310-nits and contrast ratio of 1000:1. The monitor has an active area of 527.04H x 296.46V (mm) and viewing angle of 178° x 178°. With a 4K display, it offers more pixels on the screen, creating images that are sharper and capable of showing more details than the standard HD displays. KD84230 is integrated with a 104-key keyboard with a full numerical pad and touchpad pointing device. Option is available for a keyboard with trackball pointing device. The console also features a front LED touch on-screen display (OSD) that provides users a convenient way to adjust the device settings and switch between sources. As one of the leading rack console solutions for IT environments, KD84230 features a modular design that supports an integrated 4K 60Hz KVM switch for your application requirements. The KVM is mounted into the rear of the 1U rack chassis and allows users to control up to eight servers from one keyboard, video, and mouse setup. The KVM features 8 x HDMI 2.0 ports and 8 x USB-B ports. Option is available for a 6ft DP KVM cable (4K 60Hz) or a 6ft HDMI KVM cable (4K 60Hz). The rack console mounts into a 1U high rackmount enclosure with a side-open design and 2-point security lock.
Features:
- 23.8 inch 3840 x 2160 4K UHD industrial LCD panel
- 1U high 29.5" depth rackmount drawer with side-open design
- 104-key keyboard with touchpad pointing device
- Integrated with 4K KVM switch with 8 x HDMI USB ports
- Option for 6ft DP KVM cable or 6 ft HDMI KVM cable
- Auto-sensing 100 to 240VAC, 50 / 60H power input
- Option for 12V / 24V / 48V / 125V DC power inpu
- Front OSD functions for convenient access to control the device settings
- Ideal for data centers, IT environments, and other industrial applications
For more information, please visit https://www.acnodes.com/kd84230.htm
Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.
About Acnodes Corporation
Acnodes manufactures, designs, and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to military. We have an array of technological innovations in the area of rack mount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC’s and rugged monitors that create simpler and more valuable products to the customers. We work closely with our clients to customize computer products to meet their required projects and challenges. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work.
Features:
- 23.8 inch 3840 x 2160 4K UHD industrial LCD panel
- 1U high 29.5" depth rackmount drawer with side-open design
- 104-key keyboard with touchpad pointing device
- Integrated with 4K KVM switch with 8 x HDMI USB ports
- Option for 6ft DP KVM cable or 6 ft HDMI KVM cable
- Auto-sensing 100 to 240VAC, 50 / 60H power input
- Option for 12V / 24V / 48V / 125V DC power inpu
- Front OSD functions for convenient access to control the device settings
- Ideal for data centers, IT environments, and other industrial applications
For more information, please visit https://www.acnodes.com/kd84230.htm
Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.
About Acnodes Corporation
Acnodes manufactures, designs, and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to military. We have an array of technological innovations in the area of rack mount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC’s and rugged monitors that create simpler and more valuable products to the customers. We work closely with our clients to customize computer products to meet their required projects and challenges. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work.
Contact
Acnodes CorporationContact
Tony Han
909-597-7588
www.acnodes.com
Tony Han
909-597-7588
www.acnodes.com
Categories