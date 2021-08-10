Acnodes' Rackmount Monitor and Rackmount Monitor Drawers for Industrial Monitoring & Control Applications
Rackmount monitors integrating an industrial LCD panel into an EIA metal construction for standard 19" wide rackmount cabinets; The industrial-grade LCD provides a flick-free display, widescreen 1080P HD resolution, sun native display resolution, or high brightness sunlight readable monitor
Chino, CA, August 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Acnodes Corporation - a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions - presents their rackmount monitor and rackmount monitor drawer series. Rackmount monitors are space-saving compact racks with a built-in LCD monitor that provides users with a rackmount display system in two different styles; directly mountable or in a rack drawer that allows the monitor to be pulled out and lifted up. Acnodes' rackmount monitors come with an industrial-grade display and a sturdy metal construction designed for installation into a standard 19-inch wide rack cabinet. The metal construction allows the monitors to operate under harsh working environments and is ideal for industrial automation control and display monitoring applications.
Rackmount Monitors - Directly Mountable
Directly mountable units, on the other hand, have metal rugged housing and fit into the standard 19-inch rack cabinet. Tempered glass is mounted in front of the LCD panel to protect against impact and dust on the LCD panel, providing more efficiency and durability to the product for a longer life span. Each unit is equipped with an industrial LCD (liquid crystal display) panel which provides a flick-free, lightweight, slim size, and low power consumption display compared to the traditional CRT (cathode ray tube) display. Front panel controls such as the On/Off switch and OSD buttons are located on the front of the LCD monitor for easier access around the unit. These OSD functions allow you to adjust the LCD monitor for the best view and provides an auto-shutoff function, which enables the monitor drawer to go right back to its rest position right at the tip of your fingertips. Options are available for touch screen technology with RS-232 or USB connector, IP-rated front bezels, HDMI / Audio / SDI input, and DC power input.
Rackmount Monitor Drawers - Flip-Up Design
The rackmount monitor drawers feature a flip-up design built into a low profile 1U high rack drawer with adjustable rear mounting brackets. The flip-up monitor design provides users with convenient and easy access to the system when it is mounted into a rack cabinet. All of the units come with an OSD (on-screen display) membrane switch that provides effective assistance for administrators to control and adjust the monitors.
For more information, please visit https://www.acnodes.com/rackmount-lcd-monitor.htm
Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.
About Acnodes Corporation
Acnodes manufactures, designs, and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to military. We have an array of technological innovations in the area of rack mount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC’s and rugged monitors that create simpler and more valuable products to the customers. We work closely with our clients to customize computer products to meet their required projects and challenges. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work.
