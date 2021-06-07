Acnodes' 4U 16.1" Depth Rackmount Computer with 14-Slot PICMG 1.3 Backplane - RMC8405

Rackmount computer powered by the 9th generation Core i processor with an industrial-grade single-board computer (SBC), PICMG 1.3 14 slot backplane, and 2 x 5.25" open drive bays. The 4U rackmount computer features a single front door with washable air filters, 2 x 90mm ball bearing fans, and a standard PS/2 power supply in a 4U high 16.1" depth rack chassis.