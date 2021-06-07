Acnodes' 4U 16.1" Depth Rackmount Computer with 14-Slot PICMG 1.3 Backplane - RMC8405
Rackmount computer powered by the 9th generation Core i processor with an industrial-grade single-board computer (SBC), PICMG 1.3 14 slot backplane, and 2 x 5.25" open drive bays. The 4U rackmount computer features a single front door with washable air filters, 2 x 90mm ball bearing fans, and a standard PS/2 power supply in a 4U high 16.1" depth rack chassis.
Chino, CA, June 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Acnodes Corporation - a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions - introduces their new 4U rackmount computer, RMC8405. RMC8405 is constructed of heavy-duty cold-rolled steel with a zinc-plated interior and textured-coated exterior chassis. The front bezel of the 4U rackmount system includes a power on/off switch, a system reset switch, LED indicators for power and HDD activity, and two front USB connector ports. To maintain the system's internal temperatures, the 4U rackmount computer also comes with two 90mm (51CFM) ball-bearing fans and a removable and washable air filter (inside the front panel). Furthermore, this 4U system comes with a flexible hold down bar design to protect the plug-in cards from vibration. Utilizing a full-size single board computer with the 9th generation Intel Core i processor, RMC8405 delivers high-performing computing powers for your industrial requirements and business environments.
The 4U rackmount computer integrates a 14-slot PICMG 1.3 backplane supporting 1 x PICMG 1.3 + 7 x PCI + 1 x PCIe x16 + 4 x PCIe x1. Options are also available for a backplane supporting: 1 x PICMG 1.3 + 4 x PCI + 1 x PCIe x16 + 4 x PCIe x1 + 4 ISA / 1 x PICMG 1.3 + 13 x PCI / 1 x PICMG 1.3 + 7 x PCI + 1 x PCIe x16 + 5 x PCIe x4. The 4U system supports a standard ATX motherboard (12" x 13") and 9th generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz CPU with a standard 4GB memory and 1TB 3.5" SATA hard drive. For applications requiring greater processing power, users can select from the optional Core i5-9400 2.9GHz CPU or Core i9-9900K 3.6GHz CPU. RMC8405 also features two 5.25" open drive bays. Option for 1 x 3.5" HD open tray (occupies 1 x 5.25" open bay) or 4 x 2.5" HD / SSD open trays (occupy 1 x 5.25" open bay). The power supply for the system supports a 380W auto-switch ATX power supply. Option for a 500W or 650W ATX power supply. RMC8405 is a reliable 4U rackmount computer system ideal for a wide range of industries including data centers, networking, data acquisition, industrial control, business applications, and much more.
For more information, please visit https://www.acnodes.com/blog/2021/06/07/4u-rackmount-computer-with-14-slot-backplane/
Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.
About Acnodes Corporation
Acnodes manufactures, designs, and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to military. We have an array of technological innovations in the area of rack mount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC’s and rugged monitors that create simpler and more valuable products to the customers. We work closely with our clients to customize computer products to meet their required projects and challenges. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work.
The 4U rackmount computer integrates a 14-slot PICMG 1.3 backplane supporting 1 x PICMG 1.3 + 7 x PCI + 1 x PCIe x16 + 4 x PCIe x1. Options are also available for a backplane supporting: 1 x PICMG 1.3 + 4 x PCI + 1 x PCIe x16 + 4 x PCIe x1 + 4 ISA / 1 x PICMG 1.3 + 13 x PCI / 1 x PICMG 1.3 + 7 x PCI + 1 x PCIe x16 + 5 x PCIe x4. The 4U system supports a standard ATX motherboard (12" x 13") and 9th generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz CPU with a standard 4GB memory and 1TB 3.5" SATA hard drive. For applications requiring greater processing power, users can select from the optional Core i5-9400 2.9GHz CPU or Core i9-9900K 3.6GHz CPU. RMC8405 also features two 5.25" open drive bays. Option for 1 x 3.5" HD open tray (occupies 1 x 5.25" open bay) or 4 x 2.5" HD / SSD open trays (occupy 1 x 5.25" open bay). The power supply for the system supports a 380W auto-switch ATX power supply. Option for a 500W or 650W ATX power supply. RMC8405 is a reliable 4U rackmount computer system ideal for a wide range of industries including data centers, networking, data acquisition, industrial control, business applications, and much more.
For more information, please visit https://www.acnodes.com/blog/2021/06/07/4u-rackmount-computer-with-14-slot-backplane/
Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.
About Acnodes Corporation
Acnodes manufactures, designs, and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to military. We have an array of technological innovations in the area of rack mount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC’s and rugged monitors that create simpler and more valuable products to the customers. We work closely with our clients to customize computer products to meet their required projects and challenges. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work.
Contact
Acnodes CorporationContact
Tony Han
909-597-7588
www.acnodes.com
Tony Han
909-597-7588
www.acnodes.com
Categories