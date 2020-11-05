Acnodes' New Fanless Embedded Computer with Intel Core i7-9700TE 1.8GHz CPU and 4 x PoE+ Ports - FES1300

Fanless embedded computer powered by Core i7-9700TE 1.8GHz CPU comes with VGA + DP video ports, 4 x GbE PoE+ ports, 1 x 10GbE port, 4 x COM ports, -40°C to 70°C wide range working temperature, and 8 to 48V DC power input with a 2500W Supercapacitor UPS; Option for 8 x 1GbE PoE+ ports and GPS module