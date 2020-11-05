Acnodes' New Fanless Embedded Computer with Intel Core i7-9700TE 1.8GHz CPU and 4 x PoE+ Ports - FES1300
Fanless embedded computer powered by Core i7-9700TE 1.8GHz CPU comes with VGA + DP video ports, 4 x GbE PoE+ ports, 1 x 10GbE port, 4 x COM ports, -40°C to 70°C wide range working temperature, and 8 to 48V DC power input with a 2500W Supercapacitor UPS; Option for 8 x 1GbE PoE+ ports and GPS module
Chino, CA, November 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Acnodes - a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions - presents FES1300, a fanless embedded computer powered by Intel Core i7-9700TE CPU and Intel C246 chipset. The system supports up to 32GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory and offers a variety of I/O ports utilizing M12 connectors. The I/O interface for FES1300 includes 4 x GbE PoE+ ports, 1 x 10GbE port, 1 x VGA (1920 x 1200), 1 x DP connector (4096 x 2304), 4 x COM ports, and 6 x USB ports. Options for a GPS module and 8 x GbE PoE+ ports are available. FES1300 also provides I/Os with screw locking mechanisms for shock & vibration environments. The storage interface for the system includes 2 x internal SATA ports for 2.5" SSD installation, 2 x full-size MSATA ports, and 1 x M.2 2280 M key socket. FES1300 supports an 8~48V wide range DC power input with built-in ignition power control for in-vehicle applications. In addition, the PC is equipped with a SuperCAP UPS providing 2500 watt-second stored energy. The UPS is a power backup module that sustains the computer during power outages, allowing users to safely shut down the system to prevent data loss in environments with unstable power sources. Designed with protection against power interruption and a wide operating temperature, FES1300 is a reliable embedded system ideal for a wide range of industries and harsh working environments.
Features
- Rugged fanless embedded computer
- Intel® Core i7-9700TE 1.8GHz CPU
- 16GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory, max. 64GB
- VGA (1920 x 1200) + DP (4096 x 2304) video port
- 4 x GbE PoE+, 1 x 10 GbE, 6 x USB, 4 x COM ports
- -40°C to 70°C wide range working temperature
- MIL-STD-810G compliance for vibration and shock
- SuperCAP UPS providing 2500 watt-second stored energy
- Wide range 8~48V DC power input
For more information, please visit https://www.acnodes.com/fes1300.htm
Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.
About Acnodes Corporation
Acnodes manufactures, designs, and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to military. We have an array of technological innovations in the area of rack mount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC’s and rugged monitors that create simpler and more valuable products to the customers. We work closely with our clients to customize computer products to meet their required projects and challenges. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work.
Contact
Tony Han
909-597-7588
www.acnodes.com
