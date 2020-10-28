Acnodes' Fanless Embedded PC with the 8th/9th Gen Intel Core i CPU and 1 x Removable SSD Tray with Slot Lock - FES7531

Fanless embedded computer powered by the Core i CPU comes with 4GB DDDR4 memory, 4 x GbE ports, 4 x USB 3.1, 1 x 2.5" hot-swappable SSD tray, and -25°C to 60°C wide range working temperature; Option for DIN mounting bracket, AC power adapter, and Windows 10 OS