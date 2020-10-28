Acnodes' Fanless Embedded PC with the 8th/9th Gen Intel Core i CPU and 1 x Removable SSD Tray with Slot Lock - FES7531
Fanless embedded computer powered by the Core i CPU comes with 4GB DDDR4 memory, 4 x GbE ports, 4 x USB 3.1, 1 x 2.5" hot-swappable SSD tray, and -25°C to 60°C wide range working temperature; Option for DIN mounting bracket, AC power adapter, and Windows 10 OS
Chino, CA, October 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Acnodes - a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions - introduces their new fanless embedded computer, FES7531, featuring Intel Core i processor and a removable SSD tray. The system is powered by the 8th/9th generation Core i3-8100T quad-core CPU with H310 platform controller hub chipset and UHD Graphics 630. Options are available for the 8th/9th generation Core i5 or i7 multiple core CPU. FES7531 comes standard with 4GB memory and provides options for memory up to 32GB. The storage for the system features 1 x M.2 2280 SATA interface and 1 x hot-swappable 2.5" SSD tray that allows users to remove the storage drive without turning off the PC or disassembling the chassis. FES7531 also provides DVI-I + DP dual display outputs and a rich I/O interface, including 4 x GbE LAN, 4 x USB 3.1, 2 x USB 2.0, 2 x COM, and 4-CH isolated DI/DO. With its compact rugged enclosure, FES7531 measures at just 8.35”(W) x 6.50”(D) x 2.48”(H) and weighs 5.51 lbs. The system has a wide range working temperature of -25°C to 60°C and MIL-STD-810G vibration and shock.
Features:
- Low-profile fanless embedded computer
- Intel® 8th / 9th generation Core i CPU
- DVI-I + DP dual display outputs
- 4 x GbE, 4 x USB 3.1, 2 x USB 2.0, 2 x COM ports
- 1 x 2.5" hot-swappable SSD tray with slot lock
- 4-CH isolated DI and 4-CH isolated DO
- Meets MIL-STD-810G standards for vibration and shock
- -25°C to 60°C wide range working temperature
- Wall mount, option for DIN rail mounting kit
- 12V DC power input, option for external AC power adapter
- Option for Windows 10 Pro 64-bit or IoT Ent 2-19 LTSC Entry OS
For more information, please visit https://www.acnodes.com/fes7531.htm
Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.
About Acnodes Corporation
Acnodes manufactures, designs, and markets industrial computers and display solutions for diverse industries ranging from automation to military. We have an array of technological innovations in the area of rack mount servers, embedded computers, Panel PC’s and rugged monitors that create simpler and more valuable products to the customers. We work closely with our clients to customize computer products to meet their required projects and challenges. Acnodes strives to explore new technologies to better improve life and work.
