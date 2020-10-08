Acnodes' Compact Fanless Embedded Computer with 8th/9th Gen. Intel Core i Processor and Rich I/O - FES7501

Fanless embedded computer powered by the 8th / 9th generation Core i CPU with 4GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory, VGA + DVI dual display outputs, 2 x GbE, 4 x USB 3.1, MIL-STD-810G vibration and shock, and -25°C to 60°C wide range working temperature. Option for AC power adapter, DIN rail mounting kit, and Windows 10 OS.