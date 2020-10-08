Acnodes' Compact Fanless Embedded Computer with 8th/9th Gen. Intel Core i Processor and Rich I/O - FES7501
Fanless embedded computer powered by the 8th / 9th generation Core i CPU with 4GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory, VGA + DVI dual display outputs, 2 x GbE, 4 x USB 3.1, MIL-STD-810G vibration and shock, and -25°C to 60°C wide range working temperature. Option for AC power adapter, DIN rail mounting kit, and Windows 10 OS.
Chino, CA, October 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Acnodes - a leading provider of industrial computers and display solutions - presents their new fanless embedded computer, FES7501, featuring Intel 8th/9th generation Core i processor and a compact rugged enclosure. The system is powered by the Core i CPU with H310 platform controller hub chipset and UHD Graphics 630. FES7501 comes standard with a 4GB memory and provides options for memory up to 32GB. The storage for the system supports 1 x internal SATA port for a 2.5" HDD/SDD and 1 x M.2 2280 SATA interface, which offers users greater storage capabilities. FES7501 also provides VGA + DVI dual display outputs supporting 1920 x 1200 resolution and a rich I/O interface, including 2 x GbE LAN, 4 x USB 3.1, and 4 x COM, for industrial applications. All the I/O ports are located at the front of the panel, making it easy to connect external peripherals. With its sleek and compact enclosure, FES7501 measures at just 10.04"(W) x 6.81"(D) x 2.99"(H) and weighs 5.91 lbs. It comes with a wide range operating temperature of -25°C to 60°C and MIL-STD-810G vibration and shock. FES7501 is a cost-effective fanless embedded computer providing excellent computing performance and a rich I/O interface that is designed to meet the demands of industrial applications.
Features:
- Compact fanless embedded computer
- Intel® 8th / 9th generation Core i3 / i5 / i7 processor
- VGA + DVI dual display outputs, supporting 1920 x 1200 resolution
- Dual LAN, 4 x USB 3.1, 2 x RS-232/422/485, 2 x RS-232
- Meets MIL-STD-810G standards for vibration and shock
- -25°C to 60°C wide range operating temperature
- Wall mount, option for DIN rail mounting kit
- 12V DC power input, option for external AC power adapter
- Option for Windows 10 Pro 64-bit or IoT Ent 2-19 LTSC Entry OS
For more information, please visit https://www.acnodes.com/fes7501.htm
Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.
Categories