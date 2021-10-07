Hollie Seeley Named President and CEO of North Suburban Medical Center
Veteran nurse to lead community hospital.
Denver, CO, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE announced today that Hollie Seeley, Chief Operating Officer of Rose Medical Center, has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer of North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, Colorado, effective November 1, 2021.
Seeley’s nearly 30 year career has been marked by many accomplishments. Notably, during the past three years as Chief Operating Officer of Rose Medical Center, Seeley’s leadership aided in Rose Medical Center’s tremendous growth in several service lines including the Breast Cancer Program with Oncology, the Spine and Robotic Program with Orthopedics, and the Lead Extraction Program with Cardiology. She also led facility enhancements, including over $58M for infrastructure and life safety systems, and she is a proud member of the employee engagement team.
Prior to joining Rose Medical Center in 2018, Seeley served as Vice President of Operations at Swedish Medical Center. Among her many achievements included leading the Surgical Robotic Program, which resulted in increased surgeon satisfaction scores to the 96th percentile. During Seeley’s time at Swedish, she also served as Vice President of AirLife Denver, HealthONE’s air and ground critical care transport service.
“Hollie has been in healthcare for 29 years and 18 of those years were spent as a clinician in the Emergency Department and Trauma Services. She was instrumental in the ongoing growth and development of AirLife Denver’s footprint across the state of Colorado. I am delighted to promote another registered nurse in the Denver market to the CEO role,” said Sylvia Young, Division President and CEO.
Seeley earned her Bachelors of Nursing from Wright State University, and her Masters of Business Administration from University of Colorado. She is also a graduate of HCA Healthcare’s COO Development Program. Seeley’s experience will complement the strengths of North Suburban, including its long-standing reputation for high-quality achievements, its dedication to the local community and its growth in existing and new service lines.
Seeley is married and has two children, Amelia and Foster. She is an avid runner and has completed ten marathons, including Boston three times. She also enjoys traveling and cooking.
About North Suburban Medical Center
North Suburban Medical Center is a 157 bed, level II state designated trauma facility with a level II NICU, cardiac catheterization services, and primary stroke certification by The Joint Commission. North Suburban strives to meet and exceed the needs of the surrounding communities by also providing two free standing emergency departments and one ambulatory surgery center. North Suburban has more than 850 employees and 800 providers on medical staff and excellent quality outcomes. North Suburban is one of just two hospitals in the state of Colorado to be named a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures each of the last five years. North Suburban has been honored by the Women’s Choice Awards as one of America’s Best ERs, one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, has been awarded high ratings from The Leapfrog Group in recent years, and has received several five-star awards from Healthgrades including the Labor and Delivery Award in 2021. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and North Suburban, was named among the top five large health systems in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top ten corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.
