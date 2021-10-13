Leyton Partners with the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio®)
Boston, MA, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leyton USA is excited to announce a partnership with the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio®). Their combined efforts will help Biotech firms in New England take advantage of government tax incentives and promote innovation.
Leyton is changing the way that the Bio-tech industry claims the tax credits available to them (R&D, RSUTA, ERC). Leyton's expert team of scientists and tax professionals qualifies each project to ensure nothing is overlooked and make sure no dollars are left unclaimed.
MassBio is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1985 that represents and provides services and support for the #1 life sciences cluster in the world. MassBio's mission is to advance Massachusetts' leadership in the life sciences to grow the industry, add value to the healthcare system, and improve patient lives.
"The Massachusetts life sciences cluster is largely comprised of small and emerging biotechs which are often pre-clinical and pre-revenue and working to address some of the world's greatest unmet medical needs," said Jason Cordeiro, Vice President of Business Operations, MassBio. "We are proud to welcome Leyton to our leading MassBio Edge program to support the growth of this cohort and ensure the entire ecosystem of companies that make up our cluster have all the resources possible to invest in research and development."
MassBio and Leyton are working together to allow MassBio Edge members to take advantage of Leyton's tax credit services.
"Massachusetts is the fastest-growing life sciences hub and we are thrilled to partner with MassBio and support the continued growth of the industry here," said Tom McDanell, SVP, Leyton USA. "In the last year, Leyton has helped source $1.5 billion to help companies reinvest in their business, and we look forward to bringing our expertise to MassBio's membership so they can focus on improving patient lives."
"I am confident that Leyton's knowledge and expertise will allow life sciences companies in Massachusetts and beyond to prioritize innovation so they can continue to develop breakthrough treatments and therapies," said Maggie Crowley, Head of Strategic Development, Leyton USA. "We're changing the way that the life sciences industry navigates the tax credit landscape, and our scientists and tax professionals are primed to work with MassBio's members and make sure nothing gets overlooked."
