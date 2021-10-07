Car Insurance Judge Ranks Top 10 Car Insurance Companies in the State of Texas
Buying auto insurance coverage in Texas is not easy, for many reasons. Car Insurance Judge makes it a little easier by issuing its Top Ten List.
Baltimore, MD, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- It's the second largest state in the country, and at last count, Texas had more than 50 companies that offered its residents auto insurance coverage. Finding the right company for your auto insurance isn't always easy. So, Car Insurance Judge has put together its list of The Top Ten Auto Insurance Companies in Texas.
There are 5 specific criteria that Car Insurance Judge looked at to put together its Top Ten list for Texas. They are:
1. Easy to access resources after an accident.
2. Strong, easy to reach, customer service.
3. A competitive, but not necessarily the lowest, auto insurance premium.
4. Terms and limitations that are easy to understand.
5. Competent and proactive advice.
"We looked at a lot of companies for our list, and I'm very confident that the criteria we used helped us put together our Top Ten," said Martin Thomas, Senior Editor, Car Insurance Judge. "Texas is a big state, and they have a huge amount of auto insurance companies, but certain ones climbed to the top of our list. People will be able to trust their needs and the needs of their families with these companies, and that will allow them to sleep easy at night."
Below is Car Insurance Judge's list of The Top Ten Auto Insurance Companies in Texas:
1. Geico
2. Allstate Corporation
3. Progressive
4. State Farm
5. USAA*
6. Texas Farm Bureau Insurance
7. Farmers Insurance
8. Liberty Mutual
9. Nationwide
10. Auto Club Exchange
"Texas residents have to do a good job and look at all the possibilities when it comes to auto insurance because everyone has different necessities and requirements," said Thomas. "Unfortunately, USAA* is only available to active and retired members of the armed forces, so many people can't choose them, but the rest of the list has many good companies to choose from. If folks haven't done it for some time, take a couple of hours and do a little shopping around. It could possibly save them some money and some headaches."
About Car Insurance Judge
Car Insurance Judge brings you the most important stories about car insurance in America. Our mission is to make sure that American consumers are up to date on all the car insurance news that's available to them. Our vision is to bring you the stories that make a difference in your life and the lives of your family.
