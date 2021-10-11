Regulating Blockchain and Future Technologies: A Conversation with D’Vaughn House
Joyfully subverting the self-serving elitism of science. Glenride announces a curated community of brilliance in knowledge-making.
Cincinnati, OH, October 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Glenride today announced the “Seen and Heard” series on economic inclusion. This milestone is a major move for Glenride on its mission to analyze rapidly changing modern-day markets and how to regulate them most effectively.
“I just want to take the nightmare out of sifting through the news every day, to offer decentralized and accessible knowledge that would appeal to a person like me,” says D’Vaughn House, founder of Glenride. “It’s time for society to heal by joyfully subverting the self-serving elitism of US politics,” he says.
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives of the company, including:
· A repository of academic and public research material
· A blockchain research database and utility token
· A calendar for sharing best practices and challenges people face across the world
“Social cohesion is important, but this community wants to create a world no longer bound by corrupt economic policies that marginalize vulnerable populations,” House says.
To learn more about “Seen and Heard” email D’Vaughn House (host@centersun21.com).
About the Company: Glenride is a global network of knowledge-makers dedicated to actively embracing new ideas - shaping the future. Glenride’s question is: how can an institution understand the entire range of issues affecting local communities? And one possible question for a knowledge-maker is: “how can one participate in a way that honors one's gifts, and who one really is?” Glenride’s answer is build a research community where people come to trust, through first-hand experience, that learning together heals societal divides.
