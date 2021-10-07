Mandy Prater Announces Release Party for New Single "On the Outside"
Texas musician and recording artist, Mandy Prater announces the release of her newest single and a release party held at Three Legged Goat in Pflugerville, TX with a benefit for SIMS Foundation.
Austin, TX, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Pflugerville, Texas wine bar Three Legged Goat, will be the location of a party on Oct. 23 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. celebrating the release of “On the Outside,” the new single by Austin, Texas songwriter and musician Mandy Prater. The event will feature a performance by Mandy Prater, opening set by Kaye Resnick, and a benefit for SIMS foundation, provider of mental health services for Central Texas Musicians. Admission is free; attendees are encouraged to make a cash donation to SIMS.
Mandy Prater wrote “On the Outside” in 2020 during pandemic lockdown, as a hopeful tune about returning to normalcy and reuniting with people you miss. It became the most-requested song during her livestream music shows; its popularity resulting in a crowdfunding campaign to record the song. Recorded during August 2021 with producer Justin Richard, it hits music platforms on Friday, Oct 22.
Three Legged Goat is located at 200 E. Pecan St. #5, Pflugerville, Texas. For information about Mandy Prater, visit https://www.mandypratermusic.com.
