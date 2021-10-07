Local Business and Artist from Young Rembrandts Painting Storm Drains for The Elgin Cultural Arts Commission
Elgin, IL, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bill Duca, artist and cartoonist for Young Rembrandts, is spending his days painting storm drains in the city of Elgin, for a project called “New Call for Art,” by the Elgin Cultural Arts Commission. The Call for Art is seeking art that features images and messages to raise awareness about storm water and the importance of storm drains.
“We are so honored that our very own, Bill Duca, was chosen to paint around the city of Elgin,” said Bette Fetter, Founder and CEO of Young Rembrandts. “He has amazing talent and is one of the best cartoonists and artists I know, I’m so happy to see his art around this beautiful city that we call home.”
The Elgin Cultural Arts Commission started this process in early spring and chose 40 drains to paint throughout the city. The goal was to raise awareness on what storm drains do and for people to get out and enjoy art outside. Duca’s art was chosen and was so popular that the commission asked him to do 4 storm drains total. “These murals are about drawing attention to storm drains. I tried to illustrate the importance of a clean water system for wildlife around us in a fun, light-hearted way,” Bill stated about the project. You can see Duca’s completed murals on Monroe and Pennsylvania as well as Grove and Kimball. Two more murals will be completed in October.
“This project was fun and very different working on such a big canvas. I enjoyed the challenge of pulling everything together on that scale,” said Duca. “I learned so much as I went along and loved the positive energy from people passing by as I was painting.”
Duca is the artist behind Young Rembrandts. A drawing program that offers a unique curriculum focused on cognitive development through drawing while engaging both the analytic and creative learner. The program is based on the belief that when foundational art skills are taught to preschoolers and elementary students, there is a strong correlation between involvement in art and future academic performance and personal achievement.
Art fans around the world can draw Bill’s work by joining in-person or online classes. Young Rembrandts classes provide fresh, interactive content each week that allows children to develop their fundamental art literacy skills and academic knowledge.
For more information about Young Rembrandts or to register for classes, please visit their website.
About Young Rembrandts
Young Rembrandts is a recognized leader in art education, offering a curriculum focused on teaching children to draw, using demonstration and a structured step-by-step process. Through the process of weekly instruction students are exposed to a wide variety of subject matter, artistic concepts, art history and mastery of their materials. Classes are taught to children ages 3 ½ to 12 years old. Young Rembrandts teaches more than 40,000 students each week in 31 states and four provinces. Through franchising, Young Rembrandts offers individuals the chance to grow their own business while creating a positive impact within the community.
Contact
Jamie Breeden
847-742-6966
www.youngrembrandts.com
