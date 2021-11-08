Young Rembrandts of Frederick’s Receives “2021 Frederick’s Child Reader’s Choice” Award
Young Rembrandts Fredericks announced today that it was named to the 2021 Best Academic and Enrichment Program of Fredericks County, Best Visual Arts Program of Frederick County, Best Indoor Activity of Frederick and Montgomery County Award of CHILD Reader’s Choice.
Fredericks, MD, November 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Early Childhood Art Education Program Recognized for Expertise, Dedication and Commitment to the Community
Frederick’s – Young Rembrandts Fredericks announced today that it was named to the 2021 Best Academic and Enrichment Program of Fredericks County, Best Visual Arts Program of Frederick County, Best Indoor Activity of Frederick and Montgomery County Award of CHILD Reader’s Choice.
A unique art enrichment program that focuses on cognitive development through drawing, Young Rembrandts of Frederick and Montgomery County first opened in 2007 but in 2016, Marsha Garcia took over.
Each year, the Frederick’s CHILD identifies companies they believe have achieved exceptional success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to the Frederick and Montgomery community.
“It is an honor to be recognized by the Frederick’s community as a leading business in the education sector,” said Marsha Garcia, owner of Young Rembrandts of Frederick and Montgomery County. “This not only reflects the hard work of our team, but of the impact and vital importance the arts play in our community.”
Young Rembrandts is a leader in art education. Through its unique methodology that gives kids the confidence to create skilled artwork, Young Rembrandts helps boost cognitive development, hand-eye coordination, spatial learning and critical thinking skills. Young Rembrandts provides students with a tangible takeaway project with each lesson. Students are able to learn a new technique and complete an exceptional piece of artwork within a single class period.
About Young Rembrandts
Young Rembrandts is a recognized leader in art education, offering a curriculum focused on teaching children to draw, using demonstration and a structured step-by-step process. Through the process of weekly instruction students are exposed to a wide variety of subject matter, artistic concepts, art history and mastery of their materials. Classes are taught to children ages 3 ½ to 12 years old. Young Rembrandts teaches more than 40,000 students each week in 31 states and four provinces. Through franchising, Young Rembrandts offers individuals the chance to grow their own business while creating a positive impact within the community.
