Audials 2022: A Quantum Leap in Stream Recording
With the new Audials 2022 recording video and music streams is now significantly easier for Windows users, and also achieves considerably better results in terms of quality.
Karlsruhe, Germany, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Last month's release of Audials 2022, the new generation of Audials, means that recording video and music streams is now significantly easier for Windows users, and also achieves considerably better results in terms of quality. In this regard, Audials One 2022, the best-selling software, sets new standards both technically and visually.
Save top-quality movies with ease
Audials now offers a specially integrated web browser for all well-known video streaming services. It browses content directly in the software, plays it back and then simply records it in the background. This means that users are no longer required to switch from the software to an external browser. This also works in combination with the new Batch Recorder, which records and saves lists of movies fully automatically.
Precise video editing tool
Editing video recordings is now child’s play thanks to the new editing tool: Users can now simply remove commercials, trailers, and any other unwanted parts from a video footage. In addition to this, black bars may be cropped from movies with pixel precision.
Subtitle search engine
The brand-new subtitle search engine is able to quickly locate and add subtitles to movies in any language. The integrated video player can play them back on demand and also boasts a range of handy new extra functions.
Top-quality music stream recordings
Not only is it extremely easy to record music from the most popular services, but users can also record it in high resolution lossless audio quality and save it precisely edited. Users are now able to determine whether or not streaming services can identify the recording of private copies.
Pure musical pleasure
The new Music Manager provides a clear and convenient overview of the user's personal music library, and also displays tracks available on streaming services, which the user can then freely select.
The clear and stylish overview of artists’ biggest tracks, discographies, suitable playlists and similar artists transform the experience of creating an own music library into a real delight.
Optimized for Windows 11
The new Audials software is fully optimized for Microsoft's latest Windows 11 operating system and also blends in well with the modern design. It is also fully functional on Windows 10.
Experts in media recording
The flagship product Audials One 2022 is available at audials.com and in specialist retailers for an MSRP of $79.90. Specialized for individual fields of application, Audials Music 2022, Audials Movie 2022 and Audials Radio 2022 are available at an MSRP of $39.90 each. The PC software is complemented by improved free apps for Android and iOS.
Upon request, the company will provide licenses for test reviews.
Further Links
Audials One 2022 product page: https://audials.com/en/audials-one
Press: https://audials.com/en/press-center.html
About Audials
Audials AG is a leading software company specializing in the recording of audio and video streams. Audials technology has received numerous awards from the international specialized press and has been crowned winner in public polls on multiple occasions. The products are available online at Audials.com or at specialist retailers. Audials One can also be obtained on a subscription basis exclusively on Audials.com. Audials software is optimized for Microsoft Windows (Windows 11, 10) and is also available as an app for smartphones and tablets running Android and iOS.
