Edinburgh Short Film Festival 2021 Live & Online
Edinburgh, United Kingdom, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Friday, November 5 – Sunday, November 21, 2021: Live & Online
The Edinburgh Short Film Festival 10th Anniversary edition once again brings the world’s best short films to Edinburgh. The ESFF welcomes audiences back to the cinema (and now online) to see one of the strongest and most varied short film programmes anywhere.
From Academy Award nominees to Annecy Animation Festival Winners and Cannes winning shorts. Guest films from International Film Festivals including Brussels, Krakow, Pescara & Buenos Aires alongside the best 2021 Scottish and UK short films. Online for international audiences and live in Edinburgh for the first time in 2 years.
The ESFF is also screening 10th Year Anniversary special programs online only, with their 10 Year Best Film, Animation and Comedy programmes curated from over 15,000 short films since 2011.
Contact
Paul Bruce
+4401316659817
https://www.edinburghshortfilmfestival.com
