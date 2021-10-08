Codiant Bags Top Logistics App Development Company Award By TopDevelopers
Codiant, A Global Leader In Enterprise Mobility & Web Development Secures The First Position In The List Of Best Logistics App Developers, 2021.
East Moline, IL, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Codiant, a leading Mobile App And Web Development Company bags a prestigious title of “Top Logistics App Development Company” by TopDevelopers.co. Top Developers is a highly regarded B2B research platform that features the list of top reviewed IT companies of the world.
Globally, where the IT & software market seems to be flooded by a bevy of mobile app development companies, in such a scenario, it’s no easy feat to find a market leader who makes the right noises to fill the void and deliver an incredible product and services.
Top Developers a well-rounded directory of IT service providers awards the rank to the companies by analyzing them on various industry metrics and strict criterions like innovation quotient, customer satisfaction, the volume of digital assets, and its effectiveness on the society as a whole- to name a few.
Codiant’s heady growth in logistics mobile apps and web solutions is a direct outcome of the company’s cohesive synergy across departments like UI/UX Research, Strategy & Development, iOS & Android App Development, Project Management, Quality & Assurance as well as the Branding & Marketing that works seamlessly to provide solutions with a competitive edge.
“Globally, the demand for today and future is integrated with Logistics solutions. The sector demands a major overhaul in technology up-gradation and digital transformation to gain kinetic agility between modes of transportation, users, and third-party service providers. Our mission is to simplify the complex supply chain challenges, reduce fleet operations and management costs, and optimize route planning while increasing efficiency at a greater speed. And in this run of agility, our user-centric mobile apps have become a catalytic tool,” said Vikrant Jain, CEO of Codiant.
Codiant is elevating convenience, improving communication, and ensuring transparency by redefining trucking and logistics solutions that includes logistics mobile apps, fleet management app, and on-demand trucking marketplace app.
The company develops logistics apps for multiple user roles or stakeholders like carriers, shippers, fleet managers, dispatchers and admin; all powered with latest technologies like IoT, AI and machine learning to optimize static and dynamic delivery routes, automate and enhance visibility in supply chain processes, increase efficiency, and support decision making of fleets by predicting conditions such as demand, weather, traffic, etc.
Apart from the company’s excellence in trucking and logistics, Codiant has outclassed a slew of other industries like Healthcare & Fitness, eCommerce, On-demand Mobility, Real estate & Property, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Education & eLearning, and more.
For more information about their positioning and 1st rank in the list of Top Developers or to know more about their core expertise within logistics, trucking, and transportation sectors visit at: www.codiant.com or contact: info@codiant.com
Globally, where the IT & software market seems to be flooded by a bevy of mobile app development companies, in such a scenario, it’s no easy feat to find a market leader who makes the right noises to fill the void and deliver an incredible product and services.
Top Developers a well-rounded directory of IT service providers awards the rank to the companies by analyzing them on various industry metrics and strict criterions like innovation quotient, customer satisfaction, the volume of digital assets, and its effectiveness on the society as a whole- to name a few.
Codiant’s heady growth in logistics mobile apps and web solutions is a direct outcome of the company’s cohesive synergy across departments like UI/UX Research, Strategy & Development, iOS & Android App Development, Project Management, Quality & Assurance as well as the Branding & Marketing that works seamlessly to provide solutions with a competitive edge.
“Globally, the demand for today and future is integrated with Logistics solutions. The sector demands a major overhaul in technology up-gradation and digital transformation to gain kinetic agility between modes of transportation, users, and third-party service providers. Our mission is to simplify the complex supply chain challenges, reduce fleet operations and management costs, and optimize route planning while increasing efficiency at a greater speed. And in this run of agility, our user-centric mobile apps have become a catalytic tool,” said Vikrant Jain, CEO of Codiant.
Codiant is elevating convenience, improving communication, and ensuring transparency by redefining trucking and logistics solutions that includes logistics mobile apps, fleet management app, and on-demand trucking marketplace app.
The company develops logistics apps for multiple user roles or stakeholders like carriers, shippers, fleet managers, dispatchers and admin; all powered with latest technologies like IoT, AI and machine learning to optimize static and dynamic delivery routes, automate and enhance visibility in supply chain processes, increase efficiency, and support decision making of fleets by predicting conditions such as demand, weather, traffic, etc.
Apart from the company’s excellence in trucking and logistics, Codiant has outclassed a slew of other industries like Healthcare & Fitness, eCommerce, On-demand Mobility, Real estate & Property, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Education & eLearning, and more.
For more information about their positioning and 1st rank in the list of Top Developers or to know more about their core expertise within logistics, trucking, and transportation sectors visit at: www.codiant.com or contact: info@codiant.com
Contact
Codiant Software TechnologiesContact
Mr. Vikrant Jain
+1-309-278-0633
www.codiant.com
Mr. Vikrant Jain
+1-309-278-0633
www.codiant.com
Categories