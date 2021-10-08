New Version of dbForge SQL Complete v6.9 Delivers Improved Statement Suggestions Functionality
Devart rolls out a new version of dbForge SQL Complete. This release brings significantly extended SQL Prompting and Autocompletion.
Prague, Czech Republic, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Devart, the leading provider of database management software, connectivity solutions and developer tools released the new version of dbForge SQL Complete, a solution that offers a wide range of code completion features for SQL database development, management, and administration.
What’s new in dbForge SQL Complete v6.9:
The CONSTRAINT suggestions in the ALTER TABLE statement are now supported
Suggestion of UPDATETEXT is added
The DISTRIBUTED_AGG suggestion is now available for the SELECT - GROUP BY statements
Support for ALTER/DROP DATABASE SCOPED CREDENTIAL is added
The ALTER DATABASE statement now supports configuration options for Query Store feature
Support for WAIT_AT_LOW_PRIORITY in ALTER TABLE … SWITCH PARTITION is added
ALTER DATABASE SCOPED CONFIGURATION now supports a number of new keywords
Full functionality for managing event sessions - CREATE / ALTER / DROP is now available
Support for ALTER SERVER CONFIGURATION in MEMORY_OPTIMIZED options is added
To learn more about the recent release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/sql-complete-keeps-extending-sql-prompting.html
About Devart
Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
