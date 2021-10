New Version of dbForge SQL Complete v6.9 Delivers Improved Statement Suggestions Functionality

Prague, Czech Republic, October 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Devart, the leading provider of database management software, connectivity solutions and developer tools released the new version of dbForge SQL Complete, a solution that offers a wide range of code completion features for SQL database development, management, and administration.What’s new in dbForge SQL Complete v6.9:The CONSTRAINT suggestions in the ALTER TABLE statement are now supportedSuggestion of UPDATETEXT is addedThe DISTRIBUTED_AGG suggestion is now available for the SELECT - GROUP BY statementsSupport for ALTER/DROP DATABASE SCOPED CREDENTIAL is addedThe ALTER DATABASE statement now supports configuration options for Query Store featureSupport for WAIT_AT_LOW_PRIORITY in ALTER TABLE … SWITCH PARTITION is addedALTER DATABASE SCOPED CONFIGURATION now supports a number of new keywordsFull functionality for managing event sessions - CREATE / ALTER / DROP is now availableSupport for ALTER SERVER CONFIGURATION in MEMORY_OPTIMIZED options is addedTo learn more about the recent release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/sql-complete-keeps-extending-sql-prompting.htmlAbout DevartDevart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.