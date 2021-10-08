SIG Closes 160,792 SF Home Depot Shadow Anchored Shopping Center in One of America’s Fastest Growing MSAs
Orlando, FL, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sands Investment Group (SIG), net lease and shopping center investments leader, has recently closed the sale of a Home Depot shadow anchored shopping center in one of America’s fastest-growing metropolitan statistical areas, Orlando, Florida.
At the helm of the deal was the Charlotte based Shopping Center Group (Michael Smith, Joe Lombardo and Greg Laughton) who were able to source an off-market opportunity, and procure a qualified buyer. The team worked closely with the seller’s broker, Jose Sasson-Lerner with AXIOM Capital Partners, to facilitate the closing.
Michael Smith applied his in-depth market knowledge throughout this entire process to present the buyer with an acquisition opportunity based on their investment criteria, which ultimately led to the successful sale of the shopping center. “We have a proven track record of matching qualified buyers for shopping center properties, based on both Seller and Buyer needs,” said Smith. “We only had one shot to bring the buyer and we were successful.”
Because of their expertise and experience, one shot was all the trio needed in order to successfully bring in the right buyer and close the deal. As with any complex deal, there were a myriad of complicated deal dynamics that surfaced throughout the transaction, but the Charlotte Shopping Center Group at SIG handled each milestone with knowledgeable decisions and stellar communication.
With incredible frontage to the road and easy access to the region via major highways, this 160,792 square foot shopping center is anchored by Office Depot, Fancy Fruit & Produce, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, and Family Dollar. The shopping center also features co-tenants such as Olive Garden, FastSigns, Humana, Citibank, and Sprint. With so many consumer destinations in this shopping center, 35,000 cars drive by this shopping center each day.
“Our specialized industry expertise, local market knowledge and relationship-based approach provide unmatched results for our clients. Our team also believes that surprises kill deals, not problems. Collectively, we’ve encountered almost every issue that has the potential to hinder a deal so we are able to get out in front of these problems early on, and communicate effectively to the client. From there, we devise a plan to navigate the situation and remain on top of it. This high level of problem solving always allows us to create win-win situations on both the buy and sell side of a deal, so we can get any transaction to close,” said Joe Lombardo.
Strong communication skills and in-depth knowledge of the product type are the hallmarks of the investment advisors at SIG, and once again the expertise and experience came into play with this shopping center transaction. Michael Smith, Joe Lombardo and Greg Laughton worked together seamlessly to close this deal with both a satisfied buyer and seller.
At the helm of the deal was the Charlotte based Shopping Center Group (Michael Smith, Joe Lombardo and Greg Laughton) who were able to source an off-market opportunity, and procure a qualified buyer. The team worked closely with the seller’s broker, Jose Sasson-Lerner with AXIOM Capital Partners, to facilitate the closing.
Michael Smith applied his in-depth market knowledge throughout this entire process to present the buyer with an acquisition opportunity based on their investment criteria, which ultimately led to the successful sale of the shopping center. “We have a proven track record of matching qualified buyers for shopping center properties, based on both Seller and Buyer needs,” said Smith. “We only had one shot to bring the buyer and we were successful.”
Because of their expertise and experience, one shot was all the trio needed in order to successfully bring in the right buyer and close the deal. As with any complex deal, there were a myriad of complicated deal dynamics that surfaced throughout the transaction, but the Charlotte Shopping Center Group at SIG handled each milestone with knowledgeable decisions and stellar communication.
With incredible frontage to the road and easy access to the region via major highways, this 160,792 square foot shopping center is anchored by Office Depot, Fancy Fruit & Produce, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, and Family Dollar. The shopping center also features co-tenants such as Olive Garden, FastSigns, Humana, Citibank, and Sprint. With so many consumer destinations in this shopping center, 35,000 cars drive by this shopping center each day.
“Our specialized industry expertise, local market knowledge and relationship-based approach provide unmatched results for our clients. Our team also believes that surprises kill deals, not problems. Collectively, we’ve encountered almost every issue that has the potential to hinder a deal so we are able to get out in front of these problems early on, and communicate effectively to the client. From there, we devise a plan to navigate the situation and remain on top of it. This high level of problem solving always allows us to create win-win situations on both the buy and sell side of a deal, so we can get any transaction to close,” said Joe Lombardo.
Strong communication skills and in-depth knowledge of the product type are the hallmarks of the investment advisors at SIG, and once again the expertise and experience came into play with this shopping center transaction. Michael Smith, Joe Lombardo and Greg Laughton worked together seamlessly to close this deal with both a satisfied buyer and seller.
Contact
Sands Investment GroupContact
Miranda McCurdy
843.620.6059
www.signnn.com
Miranda McCurdy
843.620.6059
www.signnn.com
Categories