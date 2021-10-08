ProSolutions Training Launches First Online Training Courses in Arabic
Atlanta, GA, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ProSolutions Training is delighted to announce that online training courses are now available in Arabic. Twenty-two courses focusing on health and safety, behavior management, and child growth and development have been translated into Arabic.
Titles include: Infectious Disease Control: Kick Those Germs Away!; Indoor Safety Basics, Child Development Milestones: From Birth to 12-Years-Old; Activities that Promote Social and Emotional Development and many more.
Courses are interactive and include audio and interactive games. These online courses can be taken anytime, anywhere, at your convenience. Learners will obtain skills and knowledge that can easily be applied in child care centers, home child care, and other early learning programs.
“Our goal is to provide high-quality online training for all child care providers,” said Carla Rogg, President, ProSolutions Training. “By developing courses in Arabic, we are able to provide online learning opportunities to educators in need of professional development in their first language. We are excited to be able to offer this enhancement to our learning solutions.”
ProSolutions Training partnered with Empowered Child Care Consulting, Inc. (ECCC) to provide these Arabic translations. Created in 2016 in response to a need for professional development for human service workers, ECCC prepares child care professionals and center directors to better serve children, families, and the community. ECCC Founder and Owner Najwa Dahdah is a bilingual (Arabic and English) child care expert with over 21 years of early childhood professional experience in both home-based (family and group) and center-based programs. Through her community engagement and college teaching experience, Najwa Dahdah has created an educational pathway for English Language Learners as they enter the early childhood profession.
“I’m thrilled to be part of the development of such an important product as well as partnering with ProSolutions Gold Standard training. By having courses translated into Arabic, child care professionals and human service workers will have increased access to online professional development opportunities. This high-quality training covers key topics to assist those working in the child care industry,” said Najwa Dahdah.
Individual courses are available for $10. All courses have also been packaged in a convenient bundle. Buy the bundle and save - receive all 22 courses for only $89.
Although the courses are approved in most states in English, please check with your state registry regarding course approval information.
To learn more and purchase the courses, please visit the website https://www.prosolutionstraining.com/arabic/ or call 1-800-939-9694 to speak with a client relations representative.
