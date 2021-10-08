NR Series S Type AEC-Q200 Inductors from TAIYO YUDEN Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring TAIYO YUDEN’s NR Series S Type AEC-Q200 inductors in this month’s Motor Control edition of THE EDGE.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring efficient inductors from TAIYO YUDEN in the latest edition of THE EDGE - Motor Control.
The TAIYO YUDEN NR Series S Type is a family of wire-wound power inductors offering a wide range of inductances from 0.47uH - 220uH. The NR Series enables designers to reduce the size of consumer and automotive applications with the small 2mm x 2mm x 1.0mm footprint.
Featuring a magnetic shield structure that improves performance and power efficiency, these AEC-Q200 inductors utilize a hard resin exterior that improves mechanical stress resistance and reduces bending caused by vibration to reduce core cracking.
NR Series S Type inductors are well-suited for a wide range of applications including Automotive, Industrial, Medical Equipment and Consumer Electronics.
To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/taiyo-yuden-nr-series-s-type-inductors. To see the entire portfolio of TAIYO YUDEN products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.
Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
The TAIYO YUDEN NR Series S Type is a family of wire-wound power inductors offering a wide range of inductances from 0.47uH - 220uH. The NR Series enables designers to reduce the size of consumer and automotive applications with the small 2mm x 2mm x 1.0mm footprint.
Featuring a magnetic shield structure that improves performance and power efficiency, these AEC-Q200 inductors utilize a hard resin exterior that improves mechanical stress resistance and reduces bending caused by vibration to reduce core cracking.
NR Series S Type inductors are well-suited for a wide range of applications including Automotive, Industrial, Medical Equipment and Consumer Electronics.
To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/taiyo-yuden-nr-series-s-type-inductors. To see the entire portfolio of TAIYO YUDEN products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.
Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
Contact
Future ElectronicsContact
Claudio Caporicci
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec, H9R 5C7, Canada
Claudio Caporicci
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec, H9R 5C7, Canada
Categories