Kleen-Tech Services, LLC Acquires Sentinel Maintenance
Kleen-Tech Services, LLC (Kleen-Tech), a nationwide provider of janitorial services, has acquired Sentinel Maintenance (Sentinel).
Denver, CO, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “Kleen-Tech is excited about the partnership with Sentinel and is looking forward to expanding our operations into new East Coast and Midwest markets,” says Kleen-Tech’s CEO, James Vaughan. “This acquisition provides Kleen-Tech with additional operational expertise in specialty services including scoreboard and high-rise cleaning and Sentinel brings to the table some additional tools that further enable us to effectively deliver services to commercial accounts on a national scale. I am impressed with the legacy Chris, Marc, and their team have built over their 35 years in business and am pleased to welcome them to the Kleen-Tech family.”
Sentinel Maintenance was exclusively advised by Skyway Capital Markets.
About Sentinel
Sentinel specializes in construction cleaning, janitorial service, and high access window and scoreboard cleaning. The company presently serves commercial customers across the United States including in Connecticut, Texas, Nevada and Florida.
About Kleen-Tech
Kleen-Tech provides janitorial and custodial services for commercial and municipal buildings, specialty facilities, and government installations throughout the United States. The company works with customer ranging from Fortune 100 companies to the U.S. government and regional multi-location retailers, and currently services more than 50 million square feet of space nightly.
Sentinel Maintenance was exclusively advised by Skyway Capital Markets.
About Sentinel
Sentinel specializes in construction cleaning, janitorial service, and high access window and scoreboard cleaning. The company presently serves commercial customers across the United States including in Connecticut, Texas, Nevada and Florida.
About Kleen-Tech
Kleen-Tech provides janitorial and custodial services for commercial and municipal buildings, specialty facilities, and government installations throughout the United States. The company works with customer ranging from Fortune 100 companies to the U.S. government and regional multi-location retailers, and currently services more than 50 million square feet of space nightly.
Contact
Kleen-Tech Services, LLCContact
James Vaughan
1-866-385-0672
www.Kleen-Tech.com
James Vaughan
1-866-385-0672
www.Kleen-Tech.com
Categories