Wentzville, Mo. Elementary Teacher Releases Newest Children's Books
Author Julie Turnipseed holds book signing to introduce latest books in the Adventures of Charlee and Magnolia series.
St. Louis, MO, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wentzville School District English Language Learner (ELL) elementary school teacher, Julie Turnipseed recently announced the introduction of two new books to her Adventures of Charlee and Magnolia series. Turnipseed’s easy-to-read rhyming children’s books were published by Inovie Books and illustrated by Muthuhari Attanayake.
Turnipseed will hold a book signing event for her recently released books on Wed., Nov. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bake House located at 205 E. Allen in Wentzville, Mo. Readers will have an opportunity to meet the author, as well as her daughters and dogs who are featured in the series. Children will have a space to read and then create their own book reviews.
The series’ first book, "Becoming Friends" was released in April 2021 and focuses on Turnipseed’s dogs meeting for the very first time. Released this Sept., the second book, "Snow Much Fun!" highlights how Charlee and her family help Magnolia overcome her fear of snow.
Don’t Give Up, Magnolia and Charlie and Magnolia Meet Chico are scheduled for release this November. The books feature the timid Magnolia trying to conquer stairs, as well as learning Spanish from a new neighborhood Chihuahua.
Turnipseed is an elementary school teacher at Prairie View Elementary in Dardenne Prairie, Mo. The more than 20-year teaching veteran currently works with students from Brazil, China, Honduras, India, Mexico, and Pakistan in the Wentzville School District.
For more information, call (314) 393-7767.
