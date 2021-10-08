Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Texas Self Storage Facility
Fort Worth, TX, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Argus Self Storge Team in Fort Worth, Texas, Tyler Trahant and Chad Snyder, represented the owner of the transaction that closed on October 6, 2021. SecurCare Self Storage is a portfolio of two self storage facilities located in the Lufkin and Nacagdoches markets in east Texas. Combined, this portfolio consists of 265 units totaling 31,680 square feet with a unit occupancy over 91%. The locations are approximately 25 miles apart and have been managed together by the current operator. SecurCare Self Storage was ideally positioned as a value-add opportunity for the purchaser.
Chad and Tyler are the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliates covering North Texas. They can be reached at 817-242-2361. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
