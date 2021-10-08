Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. Provides TV & Internet Agreement Consulting and Negotiation Services for New “Built-For-Rent” Single Family and Townhome Developers

Trending “rental only” properties in new construction, single-family and attached homes prompts developers and owners to reach out to Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. for guidance regarding the necessary smart home wiring infrastructure and negotiation of Internet, Cable TV, and Streaming Video Marketing Agreements as well as and Bulk Service Contracts needed for the competitive rental market.