Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. Provides TV & Internet Agreement Consulting and Negotiation Services for New “Built-For-Rent” Single Family and Townhome Developers
Trending “rental only” properties in new construction, single-family and attached homes prompts developers and owners to reach out to Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. for guidance regarding the necessary smart home wiring infrastructure and negotiation of Internet, Cable TV, and Streaming Video Marketing Agreements as well as and Bulk Service Contracts needed for the competitive rental market.
Davie, FL, October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Detached single-family and attached townhome rental communities have risen in popularity, as renters are seeking the space and privacy that traditional apartments can’t offer. These properties are more often in suburban locations, and as a “must have” amenity, these renters want fast Internet and smart connectivity for virtually everything in the home, from computers, tablets, smart phones, thermostats, appliances, door locks and more. To help developers and owners capitalize on this growing rental market trend, Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. provides the expert guidance on inside wiring infrastructure during the building stage, negotiates contract deal points, and facilitates service agreements on behalf of its owner clients.
Millennials, often recently married or divorced may not want to be tied down to a mortgage, but want the benefits that come with a single-family home. Growing families with children need space too, and baby boomers may be downsizing and retiring, but do not want to give up the privacy of a single-family home or townhome. “What all of these renters have in common is that they depend on their Internet connected devices in everyday life for streaming, Cable, banking, social media, work from home video conferencing, voice communications and more,” stated Jay Abbazia, President of Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. “For new construction multifamily properties, pre-installed and pre-enabled WiFi Internet, where residents can activate their WiFi Internet service upon move-in, without any required installation of equipment, is quickly becoming standard. We are diligently working with our single-family rental property clients to install the necessary media panels and infrastructure to make this new configuration work in single-family and townhomes settings.”
The typical low to mid-range priced single family or townhome contains coax and cat6 wiring in some configuration, but the inclusion of telecommunications structured wiring with media panels has typically been an upgrade not included in the standard build plans. With that said, single family and townhome developers need to convey to their builders different structured wiring specifications for homes designated as Built-For-Rent. “Most importantly, our goal is to assist our clients in developing properties that will provide class-leading telecommunications and entertainment services for their future and current community residents. This helps to make the properties more competitive and desirable in the marketplace, and helps to increase and maintain occupancy, while increasing resident satisfaction and positive remarks on social media. It’s how we help our clients be the best at what they do,” Abbazia added.
The content of this press release is for information purposes only and should not be considered or relied upon in any way as legal advice. Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. is not a law firm. Agreements and other legal documents should be reviewed by and with qualified legal counsel for an accurate and legally reliable evaluation of rights and obligations.
About Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc.®
Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. provides nationwide residential telecommunications asset management for Cable TV Video, Internet, Phone and Home Automation agreement negotiation consulting for Owners of MDU Multifamily, Single Family/Townhome Rental, Mobile Home Park and Planned Communities. Established in 2008, the company specializes in identifying, negotiating and maximizing telecom agreement upfront and ongoing revenue commission for property owners, and also negotiates Bulk Agreement arrangements. They provide professional telecom management, with proven and consistent financial and service results. For additional company information, please visit www.broadbandagr.com or call toll-free 1.877.826.1625 for a free no-obligation consultation.
Contact
Jay M. Abbazia
954-889-1967
www.broadbandagr.com
